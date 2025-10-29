More tickets released for Men's EHF EURO 2026 group B

The initial allocation for those matches quickly sold out, but now more fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets for the biggest men's international handball event of the year.

Both public and hospitality day tickets will be available again for group B, featuring Denmark, Portugal, North Macedonia and Romania.

Packages and day tickets are also already available for group A in Herning, with Germany, Spain, Austria and Serbia in the mix.

Meanwhile, day tickets only will be available from 10:00 CET on Wednesday for main round group I and final weekend games in Herning.

Tickets for preliminary round matches in Baerum Oslo and Kristianstad are also on sale, plus tickets for the preliminary and main rounds in Malmö, as Denmark, Sweden and Norway gear up for a hotly-anticipated Men's EHF EURO 2026.

Photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff