More tickets released for Men's EHF EURO 2026 group B

29 October 2025, 10:00

The European Handball Federation is pleased to announce that from 10:00 CET on Wednesday 29 October 2025, more Men's EHF EURO 2026 tickets for preliminary, main round and final weekend matches at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning, Denmark will be available for purchase — including day tickets for group B matches featuring the hosts.

The initial allocation for those matches quickly sold out, but now more fans will have the opportunity to buy tickets for the biggest men's international handball event of the year.

Both public and hospitality day tickets will be available again for group B, featuring Denmark, Portugal, North Macedonia and Romania. 

Packages and day tickets are also already available for group A in Herning, with Germany, Spain, Austria and Serbia in the mix. 

Meanwhile, day tickets only will be available from 10:00 CET on Wednesday for main round group I and final weekend games in Herning. 

Tickets for preliminary round matches in Baerum Oslo and Kristianstad are also on sale, plus tickets for the preliminary and main rounds in Malmö, as Denmark, Sweden and Norway gear up for a hotly-anticipated Men's EHF EURO 2026

Click here to purchase your tickets today. Don't delay, as they are sure to sell out fast!

