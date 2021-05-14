Seven new EHF Master Coaches honoured

Seven EHF Master Coaches from six countries defended their academic master thesis online in front of an EHF and University Las Palmas academic panel.

The event marked another milestone in the established partnership between the EHF and the Spanish university. Overall, 32 graduates have achieved their academic certification and degree over the past four years.

For this academic degree, it is necessary that applicants are already in possession of an EHF Master Coach diploma within the EHF RINCK (Coaching) Convention, having attended either national courses certified by the EHF or EHF courses. Students then need to complete and pass a final project, a master thesis, to acquire the master degree.

This year the thesis defence allowed the following seven EHF Master Coaches to enter the final stage of receiving a post-graduate master degree called Master of Science, EHF Master Coach.

Diego Soto Garcia (ESP) – The importance of leadership training for the handball coach. Academic Tutor: Sibila (AUT/EHF Lecturer)

Vanja Kralj (SLO) – Applying the OODA loop concept in handball tactics. Academic Tutor: Sibila (AUT/EHF Lecturer)

Marco Antonio Mexia Arraya – HiPo selection, soft skills: a tool to select the right handball player. Academic Tutor: Sibila (AUT/EHF Lecturer)

Murat Bilge (TUR) – Current development in Game Analysis. Academic Tutor: Pollany (SLO/EHF Lecturer)

Oskar Dawo (GER) – It’s all mental – mental training in youth sports. Academic Tutor: Pollany (SLO/EHF Lecturer)

Aleydin Fikretov Aliev (BUL) – Definition of successful handball team! Handball leadership! Academic Tutor: Pollany (SLO/EHF Lecturer)

Hugo Daniel Santos (POR) – The importance of goalkeeper training in different ages. Academic Tutor: Pollany (SLO/EHF Lecturer)

The academic panel was composed of Professor Miguel Betancor, well-known basketball referee legend, academic director of the programme, Pedro Sequiera EHF Methods Commission Chairman and EHF Methods Commission member Carmen Manchado.

Responsibility for coordination of the project lies with Helmut Höritsch, the coordinator for the EHF Competence Academy & Network (CAN) and senior manager for education and development.

Overall list of graduates 2017 - 2010

2017

Uros Mohoric (SLO);

Wolfgang Pollany (AUT);

Gintaras Savukynas (LTU);

Erwin Gierlinger (AUT);

Zivojin Maksic (SRB);

Nenad Sostaric (CRO);

Emil-Vlad Caba (ROU):

Dragan Djukic (SRB);

Zoran Abramovic (MNE);

Gregor Cvijic (SLO);

Ongaro Andrea Ongaro (IRL)

Roman Filz (AUT);

Oliviera Tiago (POR):

2018

Grünanger Harold (AUT);

Dr Julian Bauer (GER);

Aihan Omer (ROU);

Klemen Luzar (SLO);

Kaj Kekki (FIN);

Gasper Kovac (SLO);

Bent Dahl (NOR);

2019

Birgitta Maria Helena Lindholm (FIN)

Jon Gunnlaugur Viggosson (ISL)

Davide Malfa (ITA)

Peter Tercic (SLO)

Edwin Kippers (NED)

2020

Diego Soto Garcia (ESP)

Marco Antonio Mexia Arraya

Murat Bilge (TUR)

Oskar Dawo (GER)

Aleydin Fikretov Aliev (BUL)

Hugo Daniel Santos (POR)

Vanja Kralj (SLO)