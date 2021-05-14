Referees and delegates nominated for EHF Finals Men

The referees and delegates for the EHF Finals Men 2021 on 22/23 May in Mannheim, Germany, have been announced.

The finals tournament of the inaugural EHF European League Men season will see hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen, Füchse Berlin, SC Magdeburg and ORLEN Wisla Plock aim for the first trophy of the revamped second-tier European club competition.

The nominations are as follows:

Semi-final 1, Saturday 22 May at 18:00 CEST:

SC Magdeburg (GER) vs ORLEN Wisla Plock (POL)

Referees: Duarte Santos, Ricardo Fonseca (Portugal)

Delegates: Marco Trespidi (Italy, EHF Beach Handball Commission), Jan Kampman (Denmark, EHF Competitions Commission)

Semi-final 2, Saturday 22 May at 20:45 CEST:

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Referees: Radojko Brkic, Andrei Jusufhodzic (Austria)

Delegates: Leopold Kalin (Slovenia), Dragan Nachevski (North Macedonia, EHF Competitions Commission)

3/4 placement match, Sunday 23 May at 18:00 CEST:

Loser Magdeburg/Plock vs Loser Löwen/Füchse

Referees: Adam Biro, Oliver Kiss (Hungary)

Final, Sunday 23 May at 20:45 CEST:

Winner Magdeburg/Plock vs Winner Löwen/Füchse

Referees: Nenad Nikolic, Dusan Stojkovic (Serbia)