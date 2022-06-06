Seven talking points after a record-setting EHF FINAL4

Final salvo in the current iteration for Metz Handball

For Metz Handball, it felt like this was going to be the last chance in the next seasons to clinch the trophy, as a big exodus is coming for the French side this summer. Goalkeeper Ivana Kapitanovic, backs Meline Nocandy, Grace Zaadi and Orlane Kanor, right wing Adriana Cardoso and line player Astrid Ngouan will leave the team.

Coach Emmanuel Mayonnade confirmed this in the press conference after the 3/4 placement match won against Team Esbjerg, yet praised his team’s spirit and dedication.

“It was a special team,” said Mayonnade, who will have a serious rebuilding project on his hands.

Yet Metz, who sealed the French league title and won their first-ever EHF FINAL4 match over the last 10 days, were definitely happy with their achievements, despite failing to make the final after the loss against Vipers on Saturday. Whether or not Metz make it to Budapest next season, the lingering feeling was this was the time when the French side could have made it happen.

Neagu steals the show, despite not playing in the EHF FINAL4

The All-star Team of this season was announced on Friday, with four players from Györ and one from each of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, CSM Bucuresti, Vipers, Team Esbjerg and Brest Bretagne Handball making the cut.

The MVP award for the EHF FINAL4 was sealed by the top scorer of the tournament in Budapest, Vipers back Marketa Jerabkova. Jerabkova scored 19 goals, including a 12-goal outing against Metz Handball, the second-best individual performance in the history of the EHF FINAL4.

The competition was still open for the top goal scorer award for this season, as Romanian left back Cristina Neagu had a seven-goal advantage over Nora Mørk before the Norwegian right back took the court in the final match of the season.

Despite being in the run, Mørk, the traditional penalty taker for Vipers, deferred the task in the final to centre back Isabelle Gulldén, who converted five of the six penalties she took.

In the end, Mørk won the Champions League title, but finished second in the top goal scorer standings, with 107 goals, three less than Neagu. Neagu won the title for the third time, a record in the competition, which she now shares with Natalia Morskova and Nataliya Derepasko.

Six times two for Vipers’ legends

Mørk will definitely be one of the top players to have ever donned the court in the EHF Champions League Women and now she also has the numbers to back it up, after winning the trophy for the sixth time in her career, after already securing wins with Larvik HK, Györ and Vipers.

The Norwegian right back, who also missed more than two seasons due to knee injuries and has undergone nine surgeries to repair the damage, tied two all-time greats in the number of titles won in the European premium competition, Ausra Fridrikas and Bojana Popovic.

The three have also been joined by Katrine Lunde, the outstanding goalkeeper, who sealed her sixth trophy at the age of 42. Lunde previously won the competition with Viborg HK, Györ and Vipers and will try to make it seven next season, when she still be the number one goalkeeper for the reigning champions. Mørk, however, will move to Team Esbjerg.

New venue, new records

The eighth edition of the EHF FINAL4 was played in Budapest, but moved from the traditional Papp László Budapest Sportarena to the brand new MVM Dome, which proved to be an amazing venue for the business end of the European premium competition.

No fewer than 15,400 spectators attended on finals day, setting an all-time attendance record for women’s club handball, one day after the record was broken in the semi-finals, with 14,800 spectators attending the matches.

The popularity of women’s handball has been on a steep rise in the past decade and the top event of the season has constantly set records, with fans from different countries flocking to see their favourites in action.

This edition of the EHF FINAL4 also set the record for the number of goals scored in the four games played in Budapest – 241 – topping the previous record set last season of 230 by 11 goals.