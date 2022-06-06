Czech back Marketa Jerabkova had never played in the EHF Champions League Women before 2021/22, but after a sensational season she finished on a high. Jerabkova scored 19 goals in two matches in the EHF FINAL4 to become the first-ever Czech MVP of the competition.

This is Me: Marketa Jerabkova

I was born in Plzeň, a city known better for its beer, rather than handball. But it was written in my destiny to play sports: my father was a football player, who had games in the Czech first league, while my brother is also a professional ice hockey player.

I guess it just runs in the family. But handball? Well, that is a different story. For me, it first started with gymnastics, but soon I got addicted to handball. It is a team sport, I like being part of a team, I always liked to get on with others.

And now, now I am the MVP of the EHF FINAL4 and a winner of the EHF Champions League Women. Never in my wildest dreams, when I was 12 or 13, and playing in the Czech Republic, would I have thought I would be here, on the biggest of stages, with these trophies next to me.

But do not get me wrong, I am not boasting. I am just thinking about the past, about the sacrifices I made, about the rivers of tears that were flowing from my eyes, whenever I thought about home.

At the age of 17, I left Plzeň for Most, to play for one of the best teams in the Czech Republic, DHK Banik Most. It was difficult and I was feeling a bit homesick, but I kept telling myself that it was all worth it, that soon everything was going to be better.

What I was missing the most was, of course, my family, and, especially, my brother, Jakub, who I have already told you is a professional ice hockey player. He was my idol, the one I was always looking up to and trying to copy him to be the best I could.

I followed his games wherever he played in the Czech league or even in the NHL, in the United States. But soon, I understood that I had to improve, to become a better version of myself, if I wanted to succeed.

This is why I took another important decision, after I made my debut in the national team of the Czech Republic at the EHF EURO 2016: if I were to hit the mark, I needed to try to play handball in a foreign country.