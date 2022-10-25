Severec's last-minute shot secures Nexe's win over Skjern

GROUP C

Balatonfüredi KSE (HUN) vs Fraikin BM. Granollers (ESP) 25:30 (12:15)

Granollers celebrated their comeback to the European competition with a clear 30:25 win over Balatonfüredi KSE, their third consecutive against Hungarian teams. The Spanish side opened the match with a 5:0 run and their opponents could not catch up despite all their efforts. Even though Balatonfüredi had a few good moments, closing the gap to only three goals at half-time, Granollers pulled away in the second half, reaching the match's biggest lead of nine-goals. A good start to the match was achieved by the strong performance of Rangel Rual da Rosa between the posts who ended the match with 15 saves at 38% efficiency. He was followed by his teammate Pol Valera Rovira who scored 14 times out of 16 attempts.

Pol Valera Rovira, Granollers: We deserved it and we had prepared very well which is a pride for the team.