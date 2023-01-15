Siófok and Paris stand the heat

GROUP D

Paris 92 (FRA) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 24:22 (10:10)

After nine unbeaten matches in the Romanian league and EHF European League, Ramnicu Valcea lost for the first time since October - despite a great comeback in a crazy finish. Paris had lost their group phase opener at Thüringer HC, therefore needing a win to remain on course for the quarter-finals. But most of the time - and expectedly - Valcea were a tough nut to crack. Boosted by 12 saves of goalkeeper Lea Serdarevic and six goals from Déborah Lassource, the hosts were constantly ahead from the 39th minute (16:15) onwards. Paris entered the winners’ rown in their strongest period, pulling ahead to 24:19 in minute 50. But after this strike by Lara Gonzalez, Paris missed all their seven chances until the end, and were lucky that Valcea only managed to score three times. Like Lassource, Iryna Glibko scored six goals from 11 attempts. Both sides are on two points by now.

WATCH: Jannela Blonbou is showing her class and scores for @Paris92_Off! ☄️#ehfel pic.twitter.com/w9evaIUO64 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) January 15, 2023

Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 28:34 (13:21)

Thüringer HC remain on track for the quarter-finals after their second victory, while Vac are still on zero points. The German side never were down in the whole match, and Vac were only quite close until minute 22 - then THC extended the gap by a 6:0 run from 14:11 to 20:11 and had already broken the resistance of the hosts. Right after the break, the difference reached double digits for the first time at 23:13 - then THC easily cruised towards their next win, remaining ahead by at least seven goals. Best scorers for the hosts were Nikolett Marincszak and Csenge Kuczora with eight goals each, Nikoline Lundgren and Sonja Frey each scored seven times for the victors.