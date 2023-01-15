Reistad propels Esbjerg back on winning course

GROUP B:

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CS Rapid București (ROU) 35:30 (18:13)

Henny Reistad netted four times without a miss, giving her team early momentum and creating a four-goal lead

Rapid Bucuresti found good solutions for Esbjerg's defence, but clear shots were stopped by Amalie Milling who was at 50% save efficiency as the clock hit the 23rd minute

while Esbjerg's attack efficiency was in a range from 60% to 70%, Rapid were below their average with 55% throughout the match

Esbjerg's biggest lead was by 11 goals; it was reduced as Diana Ciuca came between the posts and Rapid's top scorer Jennifer Gutiérrez scored two to cut the deficit to four

Henny Reistad has been outstanding and unstoppable with 15 goals out of 17 attempts and four assists

Esbjerg keeping it interesting

The battle for the top two spots leading to the quarter-finals is at its peak as Metz Handball, Győri Audi ETO KC, CS Rapid Bucuresti and Team Esbjerg are all within three points. Winning over Rapid Bucuresti was an important task for Esbjerg if they want to keep up with those three teams leading the group. With only three rounds to go and three more exciting matches between them, everything counts.

However, Esbjerg should not worry while having the EHF EURO 2022 MVP in their squad. In the 'out of this world' performance, Henny Reistad showed what it means to play with ease and enjoy handball, ending the match with an unbelievable 15 goals. She is now two goals shy of taking over the competition's top-scorer list.