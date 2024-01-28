Six nations featured in EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team

Only two players in the All-star Team were part of the selection at previous EHF EUROs. Danish Mathias Gidsel receives a second consecutive award as best right back of the tournament, while German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff was in the All-star Team at EHF EURO 2016 in Poland, when his team won its last major title.

French line player Ludovic Fabregas was part of the All-star Team at the last two IHF Men’s World Championships, but his award is his first All-star Team nod at the EHF EURO. The same goes for Sweden’s Hampus Wanne, who was elected best left wing of the 2021 World Championship, but has never been part of an EHF EURO All-star Team previously.

Martim Costa, the best scorer of the tournament before the final with 54 goals, makes his first appearance in the All-star Team for his first EHF EURO tournament with Portugal. Another player who is not part of the final weekend is also part of the All-star Team: Austrian right wing Robert Weber.

The team was decided based on over 20,000 fan votes on the Home of Handball app and input from EHF experts.

The tournament’s MVP and top scorer will be announced after the final on Sunday 28 January.





MEN’S EHF EURO 2024 ALL-STAR TEAM

Goalkeeper: Andreas Wolff, Germany

Left wing: Hampus Wanne, Sweden

Left back: Martim Costa, Portugal

Centre back: Juri Knorr, Germany

Right back: Mathias Gidsel, Denmark

Right wing: Robert Weber, Austria

Line player: Ludovic Fabregas, France

Defender: Magnus Saugstrup, Denmark





