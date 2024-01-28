EURO24M

Six nations featured in EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
28 January 2024, 13:00

Six nations are represented in the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team, with Germany and Denmark both fielding two players in the tournament’s best eight.

Only two players in the All-star Team were part of the selection at previous EHF EUROs. Danish Mathias Gidsel receives a second consecutive award as best right back of the tournament, while German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff was in the All-star Team at EHF EURO 2016 in Poland, when his team won its last major title.

French line player Ludovic Fabregas was part of the All-star Team at the last two IHF Men’s World Championships, but his award is his first All-star Team nod at the EHF EURO. The same goes for Sweden’s Hampus Wanne, who was elected best left wing of the 2021 World Championship, but has never been part of an EHF EURO All-star Team previously.

Martim Costa, the best scorer of the tournament before the final with 54 goals, makes his first appearance in the All-star Team for his first EHF EURO tournament with Portugal. Another player who is not part of the final weekend is also part of the All-star Team: Austrian right wing Robert Weber.

The team was decided based on over 20,000 fan votes on the Home of Handball app and input from EHF experts.

The tournament’s MVP and top scorer will be announced after the final on Sunday 28 January.

MEN’S EHF EURO 2024 ALL-STAR TEAM

Goalkeeper: Andreas Wolff, Germany
Left wing: Hampus Wanne, Sweden
Left back: Martim Costa, Portugal
Centre back: Juri Knorr, Germany
Right back: Mathias Gidsel, Denmark 
Right wing: Robert Weber, Austria 
Line player: Ludovic Fabregas, France 
Defender: Magnus Saugstrup, Denmark

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M Germany Vs Austria AR39930 AH
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Norway Vs Sweden C4 2066 JC (1)
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Netherlands Vs Portugal C4 7209 JC
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Germany Vs Iceland UH16550 UH
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M SF2 Germany Vs Denmark MAL8072 AM
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Spain Vs Austria C4 9649 JC
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M SF1 France Vs Sweden MAL6940 AM
Kolektiff Images
EURO24M Norway Vs Denmark MAL0051 AM
Kolektiff Images
20240127 DEN Hansen 1 AH
