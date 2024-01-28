Post-match flash quotes: final and bronze medal match, 28 January

COLOGNE - Comments from Sweden head coach Glenn Solberg (NOR), left wing Hampus Wanne (SWE) and centre back Jim Gottfridsson (SWE), and Germany right back Kai Häfner (GER) and line player Jannik Kohlbacher (GER) after Sweden beat Germany 34:31 in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 bronze medal match at the LANXESS arena on Sunday.

SWEDEN vs GERMANY

Glenn Solberg (NOR) – head coach, Sweden

On how satisfied he is with bronze:

“It was a really hard battle today, very tough. After what happened on Friday we needed some time for each other before we prepared for this match, but I think we started fantastic today. I’m so proud of my team that we came out as we did.

“In the second half it was harder to make goals as Germany played better but in the end of course we are extremely happy to win this medal.”

Hampus Wanne (SWE) - left wing

On the game:

"We are really happy we were able [to win] as it was one very tough game. We played very good in the first half, with a good defence and a lot of saves from Andreas Palicka. We also played very good in defence.

“The second half was much tougher, you could really feel that the arena was pushing for Germany to come back. But we hold tight, we still manager to score goals to remain on top. It was really important to stop them from coming back too close and Andreas was key for that."

On focusing after losing the semi-final:

"It was hard, especially yesterday morning, some of us barely had any sleep. But at the end, you have to bounce back when you play for your country. You can't just say ‘I'm done’. You have to fight until the end to bring a medal home, for many reasons. But it gives us the feeling we have not been working for nothing for the last month."

On the overall result for Sweden:

"I'd be a liar if I told you we are completely satisfied with this bronze medal. When you are in the semi-finals, you only think of one thing and that's not the bronze medal. Life can be brutal, we took a huge blow on Friday, but we were able to forget about it and come back. It's still great to win a medal."

Jim Gottfridsson (SWE) - centre back

On the feeling of winning a medal:

"It's great. It would have been greater if the medal was another colour, but right now, I'm still happy to go back home with something in my hands. It is always a pleasure to win a medal at the EURO."

On the overall outcome for Sweden:

"It has been one of the toughest EURO I've ever played. There were some crazy results and with the level of the other teams improving every time, there was no easy games. We had to battle at every game, be focus 100 per cent every two evenings and that takes quite a lot of energy. So, in this context, to think that we are the third best country in Europe, it's nice."

Kai Häfner (GER) - right back

On the game:

"The first half was very, very hard for us, Andreas Palicka made some incredible saves and we could not score as many goals as them. The second half was much better, we found many easy solutions and we defended way better.

“But still, Andreas Palicka had an amazing game, he basically kept us from coming back all by himself. That's hard, but I guess we made too many technical mistakes to hope for anything else."

On the feeling of losing the bronze medal match:

"When you hit the semi-finals at a home competition, of course you think that you can win the title. So it's bitter that we lose the last two games and go home with nothing in our hands. During the last two games, we played very good halves twice but did not manage to keep our performance at a high level for 60 minutes. The overall feeling right now is bitterness, definitely."

Jannik Kohlbacher (GER) – line player

On the game:

"The first half was really difficult, they showed that they had recovered well from their loss in the semi-final. Our second half was much better, but it was not enough for us to come back."

On the overall result for Germany:

"Our goal ahead of the tournament was the semi-finals and we reached it. But of course, when you are there, you hope for more. And on Friday morning, I would have said no if you told me I would be happy with the fourth place.

“But then, we showed a lot of progress during the tournament, some young players gave some great matches. Everything is probably too fresh right now for us to have a definitive opinion on our result."