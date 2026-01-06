Former EHF Champions League Women winners Larvik and Viborg HK and defending European League winners Thüringer HC are among the teams from eight nations that will start the group phase on 10 January on their way to the EHF Finals 2026. Here are the most important Facts and Figures of the competition.

0 teams have been part of all six group phases since the implementation of the Women’s EHF European League

1 European League champion is among the 16 group phase participants: defending champions Thüringer HC

1 former Champions League winner was eliminated in the qualification: Hypo Niederösterreich

1 European Cup debutant is among the 16 group phase participants: Hungarian side MOL Esztergom, which eliminated Red Star Belgrade in qualification

2 former EHF Champions League winners made it to the group phase: Viborg (winners in 2006, 2009 and 2010) and Larvik (2011)

2 teams which played in the EHF Champions League last season qualified for the European League group phase this year: Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and CS Rapid Bucuresti