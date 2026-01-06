3 goals was the closest gap in the final qualification round, when Dijon beat Super Amara Bera Bera 49:46 on aggregate
4 teams from 4 countries were seeded for the group phase — defending champions Thüringer, Nykøbing, CSM Corona Brasov and Tertnes Bergen
6 teams in this season’s group phase were also group phase participants in the previous season: Thüringer, Blomberg, Dijon, Larvik, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin, and Mosonmagyarovar
6 group phase participants have been part of the five previous EHF Finals Women: CS Baia Mare (2021, 2022), Viborg (2022), Nykøbing (2023), Thüringer (2023, 2025), Dijon (2025), Blomberg (2025)
8 different clubs from 7 different countries have won the second tier competition below Champions League since the EHF Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup merged in 2016/17: Rostov-Don (Russia), SCM Craiova (Romania), Siófok KC (Hungary), Neptunes Nantes (France), SG BBM Bietigheim (Germany), Ikast (Denmark), Storhamar Handball Elite (Norway) and Thüringer