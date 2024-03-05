KDP13195

Skjern and Flensburg make it to the quarter-finals

05 March 2024, 20:50

Three teams could win group II before the final matchday of the Main Round. Finally, Danish Skjern finished on top after winning at Velenje booking their quarter-final ticket. Flensburg took a 45:26 away win against Silkeborg to win group III, while Sporting won their seventh consecutive European League match.

  • All four group winners are confirmed now: after Nantes and Sporting, Skjern and Flensburg qualified for the quarter-finals
  • Nine goals of Noah Gaudin paved Skjern’s way at Velenje, as his side clearly improved after the break
  • Nexe dropped from position one to three in the debut of new coach Veselin Vujovic after the defeat at Sävehof; Faroe international Oli Mittun scored eleven goals for the victors
  • For the fourth time in this European League season, Flensburg scored more than 40 goals, extending their clear lead in the “best attack” ranking
  • Sporting CP easily took points at Bucharest winning all four main round matches like Flensburg
  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen took revenge beating Zarbze 

GROUP I

Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs Górnik Zabrze (POL) 27:23 (10:8)

Both sides had known their fate and final positions even before the throw-off - Gornik Zabrze were already eliminated and Rhein-Neckar Löwen were confirmed on the second position. After the initial stage poor of goals, the hosts pulled ahead following a 4:1 run to the 10:8 half-time lead, mainly boosted by Juri Knorr - who scored four of his six goals in the first half, and goalkeeper David Späth - who was on 43 percent of saved shots after 30 minutes. The main motivation for the “Lions” was to take revenge for the 26:29 loss in the reverse fixture. As Zabrze still stood strong after the break, the victory was sealed only in minute 50, when 20 year old Lion Zacharias netted for the 23:17. Top scorer for the hosts was Niclas Kirkeløkke, who added nine goals to his tally and is on 66 strikes overall now.

We're delighted with the win. That always gives you confidence - especially after a home win. We improved in the second half. It was important that we had already clearly pulled away from Zabrze at the end and they couldn't get back into the game. We won the game as a team today.
Niclas Vest Kirkelokke
Right back, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

GROUP II

IK Sävehof (SWE) vs RK Nexe (CRO) 34:28 (17:15)

What a great comeback in the last two Main Round matches! One week after their extremely lucky 34:33 win in Skjern, IK Sävehof have managed to secure the second position in the group with a victory against Nexe, at the same time taking revenge for the 28:29 loss in the reverse fixture. In the debut of their new coach Veselin Vujovic, Nexe dropped from the first to the third position in their final MR match, which means they are not set dead face Rhein-Neckar Löwen in the play-offs. Sävehof will face-off against TSV Hannover-Burgdorf for a spot in the quarter-finals. The first 25 minutes were fully equal (15:15), and then the hosts forged ahead to 22:17 finally deciding the match. Backed by 15 saves of goalkeeper Simon Møller and eleven goals of Oli Mittun, Sävehof in the end secured a clear and easy win.

Savehof Cropped
I'm very proud of my team after this performance. Nexe is an amazing team and club, so we needed to perform at our top level, which we managed to do tonight. We knew that we needed to improve from the last match against them, especially our shots from the wings against an amazing goalkeeper. We also managed to defend quite cleverly, even though we had problems against their line players in the beginning.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, IK Sävehof

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Skjern Håndbold (DEN) 24:29 (14:13)

Skjern Håndbold finished on top of the group thanks to an outstanding second half in Velenje. Although the host had already been eliminated from the play-offs before the final round, they delivered a great fight in the first 30 minutes. Backed by ten saves of goalkeeper Matevz Skok, Velenje well-deservedly led 14:13 – but then the Danish side turned the tide, as now their goalkeeper Christopher Bonde became the key to the success finishing the game with 13 saves. Allowing Velenje only four goals in the first 18 minutes of the second half, Skjern decided the match at 24:18. Noah Gaudin was their top scorer with nine goals.

Gorenje Cropped
Despite the defeat, we left the court with our heads held high. We managed to get into the top sixteen teams of this competition, which is a great success. Today we suffered our first European defeat in our home hall and I think we represented Slovenian handball well in Europe.
Zoran Jovicic
Head coach, RK Gorenje Velenje
Skjern Cropped
Everyone expected the match in Velenje to be easy, but the Gorenje team, despite its youth, is of very good quality. The first half was very even, but in the second half we showed a different approach. I congratulate the Gorenje Velenje team on the European season and with them best of luck in Sunday's derby.
Senjamin Buric
Line player, Skjern Handbold

GROUP III

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:45 (17:19)

Even a nine-goal defeat would have been enough for SG Flensburg-Handewitt to finish on top of this group, but the German side closed the Main Round in style, not only winning the fourth of four group matches, but winning all of them with a margin of at least ten goals, topped by 19 goals tonight. Despite big defeat today, the hosts finished second and will now face Dinamo Bucuresti in the play-offs.

After the initial lead, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg were almost equal until the break. However, the Danes got completely outplayed by their German neighbors. Finally two Danes named Møller were the keys to Flensburg's clear win: after seven goals in the first half, Lasse Møller finished the game with nine, same as his country-fellow Emil Jakobsen, while goalkeeper Kevin Møller grabbed 24 saves in this high-speed game. After 44 minutes the gap was double-figured for the first time at 32:22, followed by a 13:4 run of the visitors in the last 17 minutes.

Silkeborg Cropped
I think we played an okay first half. Maybe we let them score too many goals. We played really, really bad in the second however. It’s frustrating, as we were hoping to play a better game.
Ludvig Hällback
Centre back, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
Flensburg Cropped
It was overall a good match for us. First half was a bit too much chaos for my taste. However, we were on the required level focus-wise from the very beginning of the second giving Kevin a good chance to deliver a strong performance which he definitely did with 23 saves in the end. That was the key. We can be happy about the way we performed in the second half, and we're eager to find out who we're going to play against in the next round.
Nicolej Krickau
Head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

GROUP IV

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR) 27:31 (11:15)

Though they had already confirmed the top spot in the group, Sporting CP were eager to finish the Main Round with their fourth victory in the same number of matches, extending their overall winning streak to seven. Boosted by goalkeeper Leonel Maciel, who saved 42 percent of all shots in the first 30 minutes, and Francisco Costa, who was the best scorer with five goals in the first half, the Portuguese side were 15:11 ahead at the break. The biggest overall gap was six goals at 27:21. Dinamo's top scorer was Ali Zein, while Francisco Costa finished with six s for Sporting. Dinamo wants to lock horns with Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the play-offs. 

Dinamo Cropped
I want to apologize to our fans who came today and made this amazing atmosphere. I take the full responsibility for the loss. I am very sad that my players did not understand the game plan - we made a lot of mistakes and it is my fault. Also, I am angry that we did not show attitude. I can understand errors, I can understand when players make mistakes in a game plan or in a scheme, but I do not understand why we do not show attitude. We will work hardly on that, and I want to say to our fans who came today that they will not see another game like this.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
