Skjern and Flensburg make it to the quarter-finals

GROUP III

Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:45 (17:19)

Even a nine-goal defeat would have been enough for SG Flensburg-Handewitt to finish on top of this group, but the German side closed the Main Round in style, not only winning the fourth of four group matches, but winning all of them with a margin of at least ten goals, topped by 19 goals tonight. Despite big defeat today, the hosts finished second and will now face Dinamo Bucuresti in the play-offs.

After the initial lead, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg were almost equal until the break. However, the Danes got completely outplayed by their German neighbors. Finally two Danes named Møller were the keys to Flensburg's clear win: after seven goals in the first half, Lasse Møller finished the game with nine, same as his country-fellow Emil Jakobsen, while goalkeeper Kevin Møller grabbed 24 saves in this high-speed game. After 44 minutes the gap was double-figured for the first time at 32:22, followed by a 13:4 run of the visitors in the last 17 minutes.