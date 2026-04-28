The course is an important part of the efforts to promote the development of women in handball.



"I believe that initiatives like this all-female course can have a very positive and long-term impact on the development and visibility of women in refereeing in European handball," says Slovakian candidate referee Rebeka Hascikova, one of 12 participants in the Female Referee Course.

"They are especially inspiring for the many women and young girls who love handball — they show them that they do not have to stay just in the role of player, but can also choose a career as a coach or referee and thus stay in touch with the sport they love."

Hascikova's is just one of the positive reactions to the third edition of the course, which was previously held in 1997 in France and in 2014 in Greece.