Female Referee Course "inspiring for many women who love handball"
The third Female Referee Course organised by the European Handball Federation was concluded in Croatia last week. The continental referee candidate pairs gathered in Porec for the week-long course which took place alongside the Croatian national championship for women's under-18 teams. Following its successful completion, the EHF has welcomed five new referee pairs from five different countries: Bulgaria, France, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.
Being part of this course means a lot to me. It feels like recognition of the effort and dedication I have put into officiating so far, but also a sign that we are ready to take the next step and challenge ourselves at a higher level. At the same time, it represents progress and another important step forward for women in handball officiating. I am proud to be part of something that can inspire others and help create more opportunities in the future.