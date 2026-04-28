Female Referee Course "inspiring for many women who love handball"

Female Referee Course "inspiring for many women who love handball"

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European Handball Federation
28 April 2026, 17:00

The third Female Referee Course organised by the European Handball Federation was concluded in Croatia last week. The continental referee candidate pairs gathered in Porec for the week-long course which took place alongside the Croatian national championship for women's under-18 teams. Following its successful completion, the EHF has welcomed five new referee pairs from five different countries: Bulgaria, France, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The course is an important part of the efforts to promote the development of women in handball.

"I believe that initiatives like this all-female course can have a very positive and long-term impact on the development and visibility of women in refereeing in European handball," says Slovakian candidate referee Rebeka Hascikova, one of 12 participants in the Female Referee Course.

"They are especially inspiring for the many women and young girls who love handball — they show them that they do not have to stay just in the role of player, but can also choose a career as a coach or referee and thus stay in touch with the sport they love."

Hascikova's is just one of the positive reactions to the third edition of the course, which was previously held in 1997 in France and in 2014 in Greece.

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20260428 Referee Course Quote
Being part of this course means a lot to me. It feels like recognition of the effort and dedication I have put into officiating so far, but also a sign that we are ready to take the next step and challenge ourselves at a higher level. At the same time, it represents progress and another important step forward for women in handball officiating. I am proud to be part of something that can inspire others and help create more opportunities in the future.
Weronika Lakomy
Candidate referee, Poland

Empowering women’s participation in handball is a key part of the EHF’s commitment to develop the sport, as well as provide integrity and inclusivity all over the continent. Women play a crucial role both on and off the court, and their involvement depends on the support received throughout the years.

The EHF's strategical plan to grow women's handball, the Women’s Handball Roadmap 2029 focuses on specific areas of this development, with one of the pillars addressing the importance of increasing the number of female officials, raising the level of professionalism amongst female referees and for women’s games.

The course combined theoretical preparation, online knowledge testing, and physical testing, live match officiating, and daily debriefing sessions.

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The educational content covered the areas that matter in the development of EHF candidate referees: rules expectations, the profile of the modern referee, progressive punishment line, the seven-metre throw, passive play, line consistency, emotional control, crisis leadership, and cooperation with coaches' expectations.

Jutta Ehrmann, who is responsible for female officiating within the new Officiating Expert Committee (OEC), was one of the two EHF Experts lecturing at the course alongside Branka Maric. Ehrmann calls the course "a very meaningful milestone" for the EHF in its efforts to develop female referees across Europe.

"Creating an environment where participants can learn, exchange, and grow together — guided by experienced female instructors — has a strong impact not only on their technical progress, but also on their confidence and long-term motivation," says Ehrmann.

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"The level of engagement and openness we have seen here in Porec is extremely encouraging. It confirms that there is both quality and ambition among our female referees, and it is our responsibility to continue supporting them with targeted programs and clear development pathways."

Other EHF Experts contributed to the course as well, including Bojana Jelicic (mental training), Monique Tijsterman and Lidija Bojic-Cacic (both coaching).

George Bebetsos, EHF Head of Officiating, reflects with satisfaction on the Female Referee Course.

"The course in Porec marks an important and tangible step in strengthening the role of women across all levels of European handball. We remain fully committed to continuing and expanding such programmes, ensuring that talented female referees are identified, supported, and given clear pathways to reach the highest levels of the game," says Bebetsos.

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New referee pairs

  • Rebeka Hasckikova / Stanislava Kellner (SVK)
  • Daniela Andreea Enache / Corina Floriana Radut (ROU)
  • Sylwia Bartowiak / Weronika Lakomy (POL)
  • Kristyana Blazheva / Neno Bashev (BUL)
  • Mailys Carmaux / Yasmine Diar (FRA)


Photos © Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff

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