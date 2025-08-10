Slovakia win historical gold at Women's 17 EHF EURO

Croatia and Slovakia played their first-ever final of any competition in women's handball. Croatia's biggest success was the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medal in senior competition, while Slovakia hasn't reached a semi-final stage until their under-17 team managed to do so in Montenegro

Slovakia started their road to the Women's 17 EHF EURO from the qualification where they won all three games to qualify for the final tournament

Head coach Pavol Streicher and his team orchestrated a European champions worth match, leaving Croatia without a solution as the game entered the second half

Slovakia All-star left back Mária Bartková scored 14 goals out of 16 attempts, proving crucial in their golden victory. On Croatia's side, Antea Jerkovic was the top scorer with six goals

Earlier on Sunday, Montenegro clinched a bronze medal with a 22:20 (8:11) win against Spain. The young lionesses managed to overturn a three-goal deficit at half-time, levelling the score to 11:11 six minutes into the second half, slowly building up to a victory in the end

Montenegro centre back Martina Knezevic was awarded the MVP of the tournament, with seven more countries making it in the dream team of the W17 EHF EURO

FINAL

Croatia vs Slovakia 30:34 (17:18)

In a historical match for Croatia and Slovakia, two countries that have never reached a final of any competition in women's handball, the stakes were more than high. The first half started tight, with both teams using every opportunity to score. However, Slovakia's patience started paying dividends close to the end of the first half when Croatia got four two-minute suspensions, opening a window for Pavol Streicher's team to take the lead just before the break.

In the second half, Slovakia continued building on their game, which secured them a four-goal lead seven minutes into the second half. Croatia couldn't find any solutions to come closer as the minutes passed by. Slovakia kept their calm, aiming for the gold medal. Left back Mária Bartková scored the last goal of the match, from the seven-metre line, for the final result.