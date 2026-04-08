H2H: 0-0-2

Top scorers: Nele Antonissen 9/20 (Belgium), Tjaša Stanko 10/10 (Slovenia)

North Macedonia's defeat meant that even a draw was enough for Slovenia to seal their EHF EURO ticket, but Dragan Adžic's team were looking for a victory. While Belgium led 2:1 early in the match, the visitors quickly grabbed the initiative and jumped to a 12:3 lead by the 18th minute. Tjaša Stanko scored nine goals in the first half, while Maja Vojnovič boasted a 54 per cent save rate, restricting Belgium to just six goals in 30 minutes. Just like in the previous matches, Nele Antonissen stood out for Belgium, scoring more than half of their goals, but Slovenia did much better as a team. In the second half, the visitors went on to fully dominate, punishing Belgium for their mistakes. They ultimately won by 22 goals, handing the home team their biggest-ever defeat in the EHF EURO qualification.