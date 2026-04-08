Slovenia book EHF EURO ticket; three teams extend winning runs

Slovenia book EHF EURO ticket; three teams extend winning runs

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
08 April 2026, 22:30

The penultimate round of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers threw off with six matches played on Wednesday. Slovenia became another team to book their ticket to the final tournament, while Germany, Sweden and Spain maintained their perfect record in the competition.

  • in the Highlight Match, Slovenia claimed the biggest win of the day, 36:14 over Belgium, and secured a top two finish in group 3
  • in the same group, Germany took their fifth straight victory, defeating North Macedonia 35:27
  • the Faroe Islands made a big step towards qualification, as they beat Iceland in a Nordic derby, 35:30
  • Tyra Axnér and Nathalie Hagman combined for 15 goals, helping Sweden to a 34:23 away win against Ukraine
  • Spain won their ninth straight competitive match against Greece, but this time in a hard fight, 24:22
  • Austria maintained a perfect record against Israel, as a perfect start fuelled their 38:23 victory

GROUP 3

North Macedonia vs Germany 27:35 (14:19)

H2H: 1-0-10
Top scorers: Jovana Kiprijanovska 6/12 (North Macedonia); Nina Engel 9/13 (Germany)

With a ticket to the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 already booked, Germany's coach Markus Gaugisch rested some key players, giving a chance to young debutants such as Chiara Rohr, Jana Walther and Lara Dauble. All of them put their names on the scoresheet, but it was the more experienced right back Nina Engel who became the main fire power of the German team. The visitors had the upper hand from the beginning and led 18:10 in the 25th minute, but North Macedonia cut the deficit to five goals at the break. Early in the second half, the gap further shrank to four goals, 21:17, but Germany's 5:0 run removed all questions.

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MKD GER 08 04 2026 0530
I'm so proud of my girls because they played well and good in this match. They managed with a lot of pressure and gave their best. I'm so satisfied with how the girls play, because we show that we have potential to play against everyone.
Kristijan Grchevski
Head coach, North Macedonia

Highlight Match: Belgium vs Slovenia 14:36 (6:20)

H2H: 0-0-2
Top scorers: Nele Antonissen 9/20 (Belgium), Tjaša Stanko 10/10 (Slovenia)

North Macedonia's defeat meant that even a draw was enough for Slovenia to seal their EHF EURO ticket, but Dragan Adžic's team were looking for a victory. While Belgium led 2:1 early in the match, the visitors quickly grabbed the initiative and jumped to a 12:3 lead by the 18th minute. Tjaša Stanko scored nine goals in the first half, while Maja Vojnovič boasted a 54 per cent save rate, restricting Belgium to just six goals in 30 minutes. Just like in the previous matches, Nele Antonissen stood out for Belgium, scoring more than half of their goals, but Slovenia did much better as a team. In the second half, the visitors went on to fully dominate, punishing Belgium for their mistakes. They ultimately won by 22 goals, handing the home team their biggest-ever defeat in the EHF EURO qualification.

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I think we missed the mark, ball in hand. Our runs lacked sharpness and there was a lot of hesitation. With a team where there’s such a gap in experience between the two sides, it’s now up to us to ensure we analyse this moment properly, that everyone understands why it didn’t work, and that this forms the basis for our future work. We can’t claim to be a European handball nation after just five matches.
Clément Petit
Head coach, Belgium
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We prepared very well for this match and were ready right from the start. I’m pleased with our performance and glad that everyone got a chance to play. Belgium have a good team; we mustn’t forget that. They have potential but still need to develop a bit. On Sunday, we’ll be celebrating our qualification at home.
Tjaša Stanko
Left back, Slovenia

GROUP 4

Faroe Islands vs Iceland 35:30 (18:16)

H2H: 2-0-3
Top scorers: Pernille Brandenborg 12/12 (Faroe Islands); Sandra Erlingsdóttir 7/8 (Iceland)

A lot was at stake in this Nordic duel, and the Faroe Islands, who claimed their second win over Iceland both in history and in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, improved their chances of qualifying for the final tournament. It was a back-and-forth game in the opening half, with both sides having good and bad spells, but a 4:1 surge propelled by Pernille Brandenborg's goal handed the Faroe Islands a half-time lead. And in the second half, the hosts never gave up their advantage, extending it to five goals (24:19) in the 41st minute. Ten minutes later, the Faroe Islands enjoyed their biggest lead in the game, 31:23, before somewhat slowing down in the later minutes.

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Avaphotography Fo (4 Of 19)
It was a great match from our side. We played with good tempo, were solid in defence, and took our chances well. I’m very happy with the performance.
Jana Mittún
Centre back, Faroe Islands
Avaphotography Fo (12 Of 19)
I’m disappointed with many aspects of our game. We were too soft for too long, and that’s where we lost it. Defensively, we didn’t perform at the level we needed. We had a clear plan, knowing their strengths, but it didn’t work tonight.
Arnar Pétursson
Head coach, Iceland
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Filip Viranovski
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Filip Viranovski
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Filip Viranovski
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Filip Viranovski
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Alain Decamps
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Avaphotography Fo (16 Of 17)
Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands
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Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands
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Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands

GROUP 5

Ukraine vs Sweden 23:34 (9:16)

H2H: 3-1-7
Top scorers: Liubov Rosokha 6/9 (Ukraine); Tyra Axnér 8/10 (Sweden)

The opening phase of the match featured a close fight, with the sides being level at 5:5 in the 16th minute. But gradually Sweden started to dominate, restricting Ukraine to just nine goals before the break. Thanks to a 6:1 surge in the last seven minutes of the first half, the visitors took a commanding nine-goal lead at the interval, and they never looked back. Evelina Eriksson and Johanna Bundsen contributed to their team's win with 14 saves in total, while Ukraine's goalkeeping trio only combined for five saves. In the second half, the home side somewhat improved their attack, but Sweden did not slow down, and the teams were separated by 11 goals in the end.

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The match started well for us; we were essentially neck and neck until the 15-minute mark. We were able to get back on defence, and in our positional defence, we managed to hold our own against the Swedes. But once again, thanks to their more experienced players and superior skill, the Swedish team managed to pull ahead.
Bohdan Panchenko
Head coach, Ukraine
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We had a few periods where our performance dropped a bit. That can happen when you face unconventional opposition. Ukraine’s players looked for different situations than what we’re used to. Defensively, we could have been a bit stronger in our duels. Offensively, we struggled somewhat against their high defense. We handled that better in the second half. But we won the game by 11 goals, and of course I’m pleased with that.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Sweden

GROUP 6

Greece vs Spain 22:24 (12:12)

H2H: 0-0-9
Top scorers: Evgenia Samolada 10/13 (Greece); Danila So Delgado 9/13 (Spain)

Spain took early control of the game to open up a 7:3 lead after 10 minutes, and as Danila So Delgado was on fire in attack, the visitors still led by four goals in the 25th minute (12:8). But a string of Olympia Andritsou goals fuelled Greece's 4:0 surge, helping them to draw level at the break. After two wins against Israel in the rescheduled matches last week, the Greeks were looking for another success, and they continued to put the pressure on the home side in the second half. Right wing Evgenia Samolada led by example, and the sides were tied at 20:20 with six minutes to play before Spain enjoyed a crucial 3:0 run to extend their winning run.

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What happened today in Kozani is unbelievable. We are very happy. If someone had told us that we would have performed like this and lost by such a small margin to Spain, we would have thought them crazy. I am very proud of all of them. We are not stopping here, we will enjoy it as much as we should because on Sunday we have to play another important match.
Magdalini Kepesidou
Goalkeeper, Greece
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We did not play a good game, we did not have concentration and the opposing team took advantage of it. However, we won and that is what we keep from today’s match.
Danila So Delgado
Left back, Spain

Israel vs Austria 23:38 (9:17)

H2H: 0-0-5
Top scorers: Shira Vakrat 9/12 (Israel); Eleonora Stankovic 5/6 (Austria)

Katarina Pandža and Eleonora Stankovic scored five goals each in the opening 12 minutes, and Austria's defence worked well, which resulted in their commanding 13:2 lead. After that, Israel improved their attack, but the visitors' win was never in question. At half-time, Austria led by eight goals, and they went on to dominate in the second half despite rotating their squad. Israel's Shira Vakrat became the top scorer of the match with nine goals, more than a third of her team's tally, but the visitors did better as a squad and claimed their third victory in the competition.

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I feel we didn’t start well and fell into a big deficit, but little by little we got back into the game, and our team play helped cut the gap. The Austrians were quick, but we tried to give everything to achieve the best possible result. We worked together, played as a team, and supported one another, but in the end there are differences in level between the teams.
Shira Gerbi
Left back, Israel
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We played a very good game. All the players fought in the match. We did a good job in defence, in counterattacks. Now we have to concentrate on Sunday’s match against Greece, to win it and to finish the qualifiers with a win.
Ana Pandza
Centre back, Austria
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Hellenic Handball Federation
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Hellenic Handball Federation
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Ukrainian Handball Federation
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Ukrainian Handball Federation
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Ukrainian Handball Federation
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Israel Handball Federation
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Israel Handball Federation

Main photo © Alain Decamps

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