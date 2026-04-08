Live blog: Sweden extend perfect record; Spain with narrow edge

Live blog: Sweden extend perfect record; Spain with narrow edge

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
08 April 2026, 13:20

The race for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 is almost over — by Sunday night, the list of 24 teams contesting the final tournament will be complete. Round 5 out of 6 takes place on Wednesday and Thursday, with six games to be played on Wednesday.

 

Wednesday 8 April

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Minute-by-minute coverage of Wednesday's games in round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

0M6A5348
Image00002
0M6A5360
0M6A5248
Image00006
0M6A5374

13:45

While we wait for throw-off in Slovakia, where Ukraine and Sweden meet, check out our features ahead relevant to round 5 of the qualifiers. 

Sweden had some big news ahead of the round, with stalwarts Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts announcing their retirement. Both have played for Sweden for more than 15 years and will bid farewell to the team after round 6, making today's game one of your last chances to see them in action for the national side!

On the other side is a player in a very different stage of her career — debuting in this phase of the qualifiers. Belgium star Nele Antonissen enters the round as the top scorer of the qualifiers. And yet one more reason the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are a special experience: Her two sisters also feature in the team. 

And a bonus, looking ahead to Thursday: Portugal will meet Montenegro in the Highlight Match of the round, so we took a special look at their story up to now. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Sweden Vs. Poland MAL7947 AM
EHF EURO

Sweden bid farewell to Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts

Swedish stars Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts are retiring from the national team after leading them to their 15th Women's EHF EURO

2 days ago
20260404 WEURO26Q Belgium Antonissen Main
EHF EURO

Nele Antonissen leads Belgium’s Sister Act

Oldest of three sisters in Belgian national team is overall top scorer of Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

yesterday
Portugal X Islandia 172552 5826
EHF EURO

Portugal believe ahead of final EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

The story behind Portugal’s rise in the women's game, as they target their first back-to-back EHF EURO appearance

today, 4 hours ago

13:35

It is not only the qualifiers taking place on Wednesday, but three games in the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026 — the competition for those sides directly qualified to the final tournament, which includes the five co-hosts and the EHF EURO 2024 medallists. 

The clashes for today, with all matches starting at 18:00 CEST:

Below, read the preview of this round of the EURO Cup!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

POL SVK Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 68
EHF EURO

Race for EHF EURO Cup semi-finals heats up; top duel in Roma…

Four teams are still in the race for the Women’s EHF EURO Cup 2026 semi-finals; leaders Norway face a tough away task in Romania

2 days ago

13:20

Good afternoon and welcome to the first day of Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 5! 

Six matches are coming up, getting the round started, before the conclusion with six on Thursday. And this live blog will guide you through all of Wednesday's matches.

Let's get started with some basics. Below, find the preview of Wednesday's round 5 games, check out the possible qualification scenarios and see where you can watch the matches.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

A 907820
EHF EURO

Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers to reach crunch time

Belgium will host Slovenia in the Highlight Match in the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers round 5, with plenty more exciting games scheduled…

2 days ago
20260305 Chnedfirsthalf (2)
EHF EURO

Calculations ahead of Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup round 5

Find out what the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup 2026 teams need to do to progress

yesterday
20220120 TV Story
EHF EURO

Where to watch the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Rounds 5 and 6 of the Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup this week get broad coverage on the EHF's channels

6 days ago
Portugal X Islandia 172552 5826
Previous Article Portugal believe ahead of final EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Latest news

More News