13:45

While we wait for throw-off in Slovakia, where Ukraine and Sweden meet, check out our features ahead relevant to round 5 of the qualifiers.

Sweden had some big news ahead of the round, with stalwarts Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts announcing their retirement. Both have played for Sweden for more than 15 years and will bid farewell to the team after round 6, making today's game one of your last chances to see them in action for the national side!

On the other side is a player in a very different stage of her career — debuting in this phase of the qualifiers. Belgium star Nele Antonissen enters the round as the top scorer of the qualifiers. And yet one more reason the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers are a special experience: Her two sisters also feature in the team.

And a bonus, looking ahead to Thursday: Portugal will meet Montenegro in the Highlight Match of the round, so we took a special look at their story up to now.