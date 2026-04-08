Poland remain in semi-final race, heavy defeat for Romania
Round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026 started with three clear away wins for Norway, Poland and Hungary. The results means that the second spot in the semi-finals from group A will only be determined on Sunday, when Poland take on Romania. In group 2, Hungary made a huge step towards the final tournament in group 2 with a 42:23 victory over Türkiye.
We started very well. In defence, we forced turnovers, and in attack we avoided simple mistakes. We were able to score goals and get back into defence. In the second half, we lost our concentration, and that cost us the result. Against opponents like this, it’s very difficult to turn the game around.
I am really proud of the team. Especially in the second half we played very well. We had a lot of chance in the attack. We also played good in 6-5. It was wery important game for us and I am very happy for the finish like this.
It was a very tough match. This is not a result that defines the Romanian team. This result does not define us. I hope that in the next match we will show what this team is capable of.
We always work to be efficient. We were surprised by the result. We prepared for a different type of match.
We have to improve our handball in defence, in attack. For sure it's bad game for us but we have a lot of things to do and we have a lot of lessons to learn and we have a lot of work to do every day, not only international weeks.
From our side, the most important part was that our defence should work better and well, which we achieved. And also we could score easy goals, which was also one of our main goals for today.