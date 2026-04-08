Norway extended their winning streak to 17 games in the same number of EHF EURO Cup matches with a goalfest in Romania

the 25:45 loss was one of the biggest home defeats ever for Romania

Magda Balsam steered Poland to their second victory over Slovakia (34:21), scoring 11 goals

Türkiye and Slovakia remain on zero points after five matches

round 5 concludes on Thursday as Denmark host Czechia

GROUP 1

Top scorers: Katarína Pócsíková (Slovakia) 4/6, Magda Balsam (Poland) 11/11

Compared to the 28:20 win for Pioland in the reverse fixture, the re-match was much closer for a long time, but finally ended with an even larger margin and the same winners. With four points now on their account, Poland still can hope for a semi-final spot, but have to beat Romania by five or more goals in the last match on Sunday. The first half was more or less equal, with changing leads, but Poland scored the last four goals and were ahead by three at the break. Boosted by their top scorer Magda Balsam, the visitors extended the gap slowly goal by goal in the second half. The match was essentially decided 11 minutes before the end, when Poland led 25:18, and they gained their first 10-goal advantage six minutes later at 30:20. Slovakia remain on zero points and will end the competition in Norway on Sunday.