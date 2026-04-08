Poland remain in semi-final race, heavy defeat for Romania

Poland remain in semi-final race, heavy defeat for Romania

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
08 April 2026, 20:40

Round 5 of the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026 started with three clear away wins for Norway, Poland and Hungary. The results means that the second spot in the semi-finals from group A will only be determined on Sunday, when Poland take on Romania. In group 2, Hungary made a huge step towards the final tournament in group 2 with a 42:23 victory over Türkiye.

  • Norway extended their winning streak to 17 games in the same number of EHF EURO Cup matches with a goalfest in Romania
  • the 25:45 loss was one of the biggest home defeats ever for Romania
  • Magda Balsam steered Poland to their second victory over Slovakia (34:21), scoring 11 goals
  • Türkiye and Slovakia remain on zero points after five matches
  • round 5 concludes on Thursday as Denmark host Czechia

GROUP 1

Slovakia vs Poland 21:34 (10:13)

Top scorers: Katarína Pócsíková (Slovakia) 4/6, Magda Balsam (Poland) 11/11

Compared to the 28:20 win for Pioland in the reverse fixture, the re-match was much closer for a long time, but finally ended with an even larger margin and the same winners. With four points now on their account, Poland still can hope for a semi-final spot, but have to beat Romania by five or more goals in the last match on Sunday. The first half was more or less equal, with changing leads, but Poland scored the last four goals and were ahead by three at the break. Boosted by their top scorer Magda Balsam, the visitors extended the gap slowly goal by goal in the second half. The match was essentially decided 11 minutes before the end, when Poland led 25:18, and they gained their first 10-goal advantage six minutes later at 30:20. Slovakia remain on zero points and will end the competition in Norway on Sunday.  

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0M6A6951
We started very well. In defence, we forced turnovers, and in attack we avoided simple mistakes. We were able to score goals and get back into defence. In the second half, we lost our concentration, and that cost us the result. Against opponents like this, it’s very difficult to turn the game around.
Kristina Pastorková
Line player, Slovakia
0M6A7942
I am really proud of the team. Especially in the second half we played very well. We had a lot of chance in the attack. We also played good in 6-5. It was wery important game for us and I am very happy for the finish like this.
Adrian Struzik
Head coach, Poland
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Slovakian Handball Federation
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Slovakian Handball Federation
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Slovakian Handball Federation
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Slovakian Handball Federation

Romania vs Norway 25:45 (9:24)

Top scorers: Sonia Seraficeanu (Romania) 5/9, Selma Henriksen (Norway) 6/7

It took Norway nine minutes to shock the hosts and to decide the match early: a 8:1 run from 3:3 to 11:4 was the key for the reigning EHF EURO and EHF EURO Cup champions, followed by another 7:0 run to a 21:7 lead in the 25th minute. Backed by a strong performance from goalkeeper Elli Raasok and a wide range of scorers, Norway overran Romania, leaving second spot in the group open until round 6. A total of eight Norwegian players ended the match with four or more goals, compared to just two for Romania.

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08042026 ROM NOR Apr 1061
It was a very tough match. This is not a result that defines the Romanian team. This result does not define us. I hope that in the next match we will show what this team is capable of.
Sonia Seraficeanu
Right wing, Romania
08042026 ROM NOR Apr 1423
We always work to be efficient. We were surprised by the result. We prepared for a different type of match.
Henny Reistad
Centre back, Norway
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Sabin Malisevschi
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Sabin Malisevschi
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Sabin Malisevschi
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Sabin Malisevschi

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Hungary 23:42 (14:22)

Top scorers: Bilgenur Öztürk (Türkiye) 8/11, Gréta Márton 7/9, Katrin Kluijber 7/7 (both Hungary)

As in the 30:43 defeat in the reverse fixture, Türkiye were unable to challenge Hungary. After an equal first 10 minutes, the visitors pulled ahead to 12:6 in the next four minutes, mainly thanks to the goals of Katrin Kluijber. They had their first double-digit lead at 19:9 in the 22nd minute. Türkiye fought hard, but the Hungarian defence stood too strong. After the two defeats in the double-header against Denmark in March, Hungary are ready for the crucial final duel with Czechia for the second semi-final spot, as they now have six points.

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20260408 TUR HUN BRK01394 1
We have to improve our handball in defence, in attack. For sure it's bad game for us but we have a lot of things to do and we have a lot of lessons to learn and we have a lot of work to do every day, not only international weeks.
David Ginesta
Head coach, Türkiye
20260408 TUR HUN BRK01123
From our side, the most important part was that our defence should work better and well, which we achieved. And also we could score easy goals, which was also one of our main goals for today.
Vlagyimir Golovin
Head coach, Hungary
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Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu
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Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu
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Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu

Photos © Sabin Malisevschi, Slovakian Handball Federation, Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu

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