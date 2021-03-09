Sweden keep their clean record

In his 99th international match, Jim Gottfridsson had lost the final of the World Championship against Denmark; in his anniversary match, the All-Star team centre back of the event steered Sweden to another victory in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers. On Tuesday night, the record EHF EURO champions had a harder nut to crack than expected against Montenegro, but finally won 27:24 despite an outstanding performance of Montenegrin goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic.

GROUP 8:

Sweden vs Montenegro 27:24 (15:13)

Sweden have the optimum of six points from three matches and continue on 28 April with an away match at Romania.

Montenegro remain on two points after three matches and have the second leg against Sweden at home on 30 April.

After trailing 7:8, Sweden turned the match around by four straight goals to 11:8 and did not give the lead from their hands. Niclas Ekberg scored six goals from six attempts in the first half.

In the second half, Sweden could not cast off the visitors; even a red card against Nemanja Grbovic did not break the Montenegrin resistance.

Finally, Ekberg’s penalty goal for the 27:24 90 seconds before the end - his eighth strike - decided the match.





A kind of home match for Roganovic

Montenegrin head coach Zoran Rognovic knows Swedish handball best. The 43-year-old has lived for 15 years, with some short breaks playing for Qatari clubs, first as a player for several clubs (three stints for Lund, once for Malmö), then - since 2014 - as a coach. After two seasons back at Lund, he is the head coach of Eskilstuna Guif since 2019 - parallel to coaching Montenegro (since 2018).