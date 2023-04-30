Slovenia wins group, while Bosnia Herzegovina and Montenegro also qualify
Three of four Balkan teams in group 7 have made it to the EHF EURO 2024: With Slovenia having already sealed the deal, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro had a common qualification party on Sunday. After the Bosnians had taken a huge step towards Germany on Thursday by winning against Slovenia, they took a deserved 25:23 away win at Montenegro to finish second on eight points, two ahead of Montenegro. But, the hosts were the best third ranked team, and so they also qualified for their seventh ever and six consecutive EHF EURO final tournament.
GROUP 7
Montenegro vs Bosnia Herzegovina 23:25 (13:14)
Montenegro started in express mode, but Bosnia Herzegovina turned a 2:6 deficit into a 7:6 lead. From that moment on, the match was on the edge, but after taking a 14:13 lead at half-time the Bosnians did not relinquish it for the rest of the match. Backed by a brilliant defence and goalkeeping – the visitors pulled ahead to 18:14. Still nothing was decided, as Milos Vujovic (top scorer of the hosts with six goals alongside Luka Radovic) and goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic provided Montenegro with extra power, cutting the lead to 18:19. Finally, it was Marko Herceg (seven goals) and Marko Panic (6), who paved the way to the EHF EURO for the Bosnians, who will be part of the final tournament for the third consecutive time after 2020 and 2022. Montenegro profited from their 36:25 win at Bosnia Herzegovina in the first leg to be among the four best third ranked sides.
A dynamic and interesting game. I am glad that both teams qualified for the EHF Euro. Both teams have a hard job: turning our promising players into quality players.
Slovenia vs Kosovo 32:27 (19:12)
The second match between Slovenia and Kosovo was without any relevance for the ranking, as the hosts had already qualified for the EHF EURO 2024 and finished on top of the group with eight points, while Kosovo were out of the race. Slovenia were ahead the whole match, the first ten goals advance was at 24:24 in minute 34.