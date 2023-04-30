GROUP 7

Montenegro vs Bosnia Herzegovina 23:25 (13:14)

Montenegro started in express mode, but Bosnia Herzegovina turned a 2:6 deficit into a 7:6 lead. From that moment on, the match was on the edge, but after taking a 14:13 lead at half-time the Bosnians did not relinquish it for the rest of the match. Backed by a brilliant defence and goalkeeping – the visitors pulled ahead to 18:14. Still nothing was decided, as Milos Vujovic (top scorer of the hosts with six goals alongside Luka Radovic) and goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic provided Montenegro with extra power, cutting the lead to 18:19. Finally, it was Marko Herceg (seven goals) and Marko Panic (6), who paved the way to the EHF EURO for the Bosnians, who will be part of the final tournament for the third consecutive time after 2020 and 2022. Montenegro profited from their 36:25 win at Bosnia Herzegovina in the first leg to be among the four best third ranked sides.