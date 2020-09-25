Live blog: MOTW Brest vs Györ to highlight round 3

Round 3 of the DELO EHF Champions League is set to include five exciting matches this weekend, with Sunday's Match of the Week between Brest and title holders Györ in what is sure to be one of the highlights. Catch all the games live on EHFTV.

three matches set for Saturday: Podravka vs Dortmund and CSKA vs Valcea at 16:00 CEST; Bietigheim vs Vipers at 18:00 CEST

two games to conclude the round on Sunday: MOTW Brest vs Györ and Odense vs Buducnost, both at 16:00 CEST

Eric Willemsen reported on Friday afternoon; live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CEST

17:00

So, that is it for today. Join us again on Saturday at 15:00 CEST, when the live blog resumes with Courtney Gahan guiding you through everything that is happening in the three games in Croatia, Russia, and Germany.

16:58

Sunday's Match of the Week pits the two best scoring teams against each other: Brest (69 goals) and Györ (70). They both broke the 40-goal barrier last week with big wins over Dortmund (41:29) and Podravka (43:28), respectively.

Brest and Györ also met in last year's main round, when the French side became the only team in the entire 2019/2020 season to snatch a point from the title holders.

Can they do it again? Find out with our extensive coverage of the MOTW on Sunday: here in the live blog, on the EHF social media channels, and on EHFTV!

16:38

Odense have enjoyed exactly the start to their European season they wished for. Commanding wins against Dortmund and against Valcea have given them a shared lead in group B with Brest.

Lois Abbingh, who missed the Danish side's opener due to injury, is eager to add a third straight victory against Buducnost, which had two three-goal defeats so far.

"It is an important game. We have two wins already, so we had a good start," the Dutch left back says. "It would be really nice if we would win this Sunday at home, especially in front of the fans. That would be the perfect start in the Champions League."

16:13

"I teamed up with an NGO that helps children from underdeveloped regions of Romania. I donated the face masks and all the proceedings went to this organisation that, I think, represents myself as a person and what I am trying to do to see this world get better."

Unfortunately we won't see her in action this weekend, but I strongly recommend that you read this interview with CSM Bucuresti line player Crina Pintea by my EHF colleague Adrian Costeiu.

15:44

The other debutants this season, CSKA, have enjoyed a way more promising start to the season than Dortmund. The Moscow club opened with a surprising draw against Györ, followed by a win at Buducnost in Podgorica last week. Visitors Valcea, on the contrary, are still on zero points.

Also on Saturday, in the only group A match this weekend, Bietigheim will try to earn their first points of the season when hosting EHF FINAL4 2019 participants Vipers.

15:23

EHF Champions League debutants Dortmund are looking for their first points in the competition when visiting Podravka, following their rather clear defeats against Odense (32:27) and Brest (41:29) in the previous rounds.

It is still early days but if the German side want to stay within touching distance of the play-off spots, Saturday's match might be the right moment to turn the tide.

"Wir sind bereit," Dortmund write on Instagram: "We are ready."

Hosts Podravka, however, will be keen to get back on winning ways. The Croatian side downed Buducnost in their opener but were left with no chance against Györ in a 42:28 defeat the next week.

15:00

Good afternoon! On the eve of round 3 in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21, let's have a closer look at what awaits us this weekend.

The schedule presents us with five games - three on Saturday and two on Sunday... including this season's first Match of the Week!

The duels between Brest and Györ were among the standout highlights of the main round last season, so when both clubs meet again in France on Sunday, it is only fitting that this game carries the MOTW tag.

This weekend's playing schedule:

Saturday 26 September:

16:00 CEST: HC Podravka Vegeta vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (group B)

16:00 CEST: CSKA vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (group B)

18:00 CEST: SG BBM Bietigheim vs Vipers Kristiansand (group A)

Sunday 27 September:

16:00 CEST: Odense Håndbold vs Buducnost (group B)

16:00 CEST, MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC (group B)

To get up to date on all five matches in bullet-point style, read the round 3 preview from EHF journalists Adrian Costeiu and Sergey Nikolaev.