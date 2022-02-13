Sola beat Lokomotiva to remain unbeaten

In Sunday's group A match in the EHF European League Women between HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and Sola HK, there was no big surprise in Zagreb.

The young Lokomotiva side continues to give their best in all circumstances. However, they cannot keep up with the stronger teams in the group, and group leaders Sola once again showed their strength and fast play in the opening 10 minutes as they secured their fifth consecutive win, 40:25.

GROUP A

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Sola HK (NOR) 25:40 (11:23)

it was already clear how the match would go after 14 minutes when Camilla Herrem scored to give Sola a 12:2 lead

Lokomotiva lacked defensive strength in the first half, allowing Sola to have an 82 per cent shot efficiency

with 23 goals scored in the first half, Sola equalled Thüringer HC and Viborg HK for the most goals scored in one half in the EHF European League Women

the Norwegian side also set the biggest half-time lead in the competition

11 of 12 court players scored for Sola, with Maja Magnussen being the top scorer with eight goals

once again, Tena Petika was the best individual player for Lokomotiva, with six goals from 10 attempts

Team effort

Sola have made a dream start in their first EHF European League season. The team that was dreaming big with no specific expectations remain unbeaten in the group phase. In their fifth match in group A, Sola were superior from the start until the end due to a true team effort.

Coach Steffen Stegavik had 14 players in the squad, and they all played their part in the win. The goalkeeper duo of Johanna Fossum and Tonje Lerstad Haug saved 11 of Lokomotiva’s 36 attempts. From 12 court players, 11 found a way to score for the Norwegian side.