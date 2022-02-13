Sola beat Lokomotiva to remain unbeaten
In Sunday's group A match in the EHF European League Women between HC Lokomotiva Zagreb and Sola HK, there was no big surprise in Zagreb.
The young Lokomotiva side continues to give their best in all circumstances. However, they cannot keep up with the stronger teams in the group, and group leaders Sola once again showed their strength and fast play in the opening 10 minutes as they secured their fifth consecutive win, 40:25.
GROUP A
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs Sola HK (NOR) 25:40 (11:23)
- it was already clear how the match would go after 14 minutes when Camilla Herrem scored to give Sola a 12:2 lead
- Lokomotiva lacked defensive strength in the first half, allowing Sola to have an 82 per cent shot efficiency
- with 23 goals scored in the first half, Sola equalled Thüringer HC and Viborg HK for the most goals scored in one half in the EHF European League Women
- the Norwegian side also set the biggest half-time lead in the competition
- 11 of 12 court players scored for Sola, with Maja Magnussen being the top scorer with eight goals
- once again, Tena Petika was the best individual player for Lokomotiva, with six goals from 10 attempts
Team effort
Sola have made a dream start in their first EHF European League season. The team that was dreaming big with no specific expectations remain unbeaten in the group phase. In their fifth match in group A, Sola were superior from the start until the end due to a true team effort.
Coach Steffen Stegavik had 14 players in the squad, and they all played their part in the win. The goalkeeper duo of Johanna Fossum and Tonje Lerstad Haug saved 11 of Lokomotiva’s 36 attempts. From 12 court players, 11 found a way to score for the Norwegian side.
This team never stops to impress me. Today everyone contributes, and we get an amazing start. Now we are group winners - and that was the goal for this away game.
We didn't play well from first to the last minute. We have to prepare for the Croatian championship and the match against Umag. From our first to last player, we didn't give what we can.