Besancon advance after beating Mosonmagyarovari KC

After losing 38:30 in their first meeting, ES Besancon Feminin welcomed Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC to France in front of their home fans. With a quarter-final spot in the EHF European League Women 2021/22 at stake, both teams pushed their limits.

However, with 12 players in the squad, the Hungarian side's players could not keep up with Besancon. The French team already had a 10-goal lead at half-time, which decided the match, and they maintained the advantage in the second half to seal their place in the quarter-finals with a 34:24 win.

GROUP A

ES Besancon Feminin (FRA) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 34:24 (19:9)

after Mosonmagyarovari KC started with a 3:1 lead, Besancon went full throttle and, with the help of Aleksandra Rosiak, led 15:7

the Hungarian team had offensive problems and Besancon punished their mistakes via fast breaks as they reached a 10-goal lead before half-time

goalkeeper Roxanne Frank gave additional support to the home squad, finishing the match with 10 saves

Eszter Tóth (six goals) and Vanessza Hajtai (four goals) were the best individuals for Mosonmagyarovari KC

in the final round, Besancon will travel to Sola while Mosonmagyarovari KC welcome Lokomotiva Zagreb

WATCH: Solid start for @ESBF_Handball in their crunch clash with Mosonmagyarovari! Juliette Faure with the clinical finish! #ehfel pic.twitter.com/5U1OS69E15 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 12, 2022

It was the perfect night for the French team as they got their revenge against Mosonmagyarovari KC. With help from their fans, Besancon won by a 10-goal margin, making their quarter-final dreams come true.

As almost every Besancon player got their chance on court, nine players scored the desired goal. However, two players were on fire against the Hungarian squad: left back Aleksandra Rosiak and left wing Camille Aoustin. Together, they netted 14 times and gave their best in both directions.

Rosiak was mainly in the spotlight in the first half, while her teammate Aoustin stepped up in the second part of the game.