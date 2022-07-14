10 teams ready for second M20 EHF Championship 2022

The packed summer full of Younger Age Categories (YAC) tournaments across Europe sees another event start on Saturday 16 July.

Black Sea resort Varna is the host of the second Men’s 20 EHF Championship 2022, after the Bulgarian city also staged the first event. Last Sunday, that event was won by Czech Republic ahead of Austria and Netherlands.

A total of 10 teams take part in the second tournament. The preliminary round consists of two groups of five, with matches scheduled from Saturday through Thursday 21 July, with a rest day on Tuesday:

Group A: Israel, Lithuania, Greece, Luxembourg, Great Britain

Group B: North Macedonia, Switzerland, Romania, Ukraine, Kosovo

The two best-ranked teams from each group advance to the semi-finals on Saturday 23 July, followed by the medal matches on Sunday.

The full playing schedule is available on the dedicated tournament page on eurohandball.com.

The line-up includes three teams that won medals at the various Men’s 19 EHF Championships 2021 last summer – and they will all meet each other in group B: North Macedonia and Switzerland, who won silver and bronze, respectively, at the event in Skopje; and Romania, who won bronze at the event in Riga.

Also, group A team Israel competed at the M19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia a year ago, and finished 14th.

Follow the action in Varna on EHFTV and EHF social media

All matches of the M20 EHF Championship 2022 are streamed live on EHFTV. Up-to-date coverage will be provided on EHF’s Home of Handball social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as on the eurohandball.com website.