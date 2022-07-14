Spain, Sweden complete semi-final line-up

Strong attacks versus good defences in the semi-finals

Portugal beat Spain 36:35 when they faced each other in the preliminary round, and both teams could meet up on Sunday again. Their group A is the only one to have sent two teams to the final weekend.

The two neighbours from the Iberian Peninsula are probably the most eye-catching teams in the competition with their amazing firepower in attack: Spain have scored 37.2 goals per game on average, Portugal 33.6.

Both Spain and Portugal know what it means to play in the final, as ‘Los Hispanos’ won it in 2012 and 2016, while the current hosts made it in 2010 – but lost to Denmark.

But the competition will be fierce in the semi-finals. Serbia and Sweden have a different approach to the game with a more defence-based focus. Sweden, for instance, have conceded only 24.8 goals per match so far.

The contrasting styles of the various teams make the semi-finals on Friday even more appealing.