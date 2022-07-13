17:30

An important night at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal coming up! This evening, the main round concludes and the two teams that join Portugal and Serbia into the semi-finals will be confirmed: the winners of Denmark vs Spain, and of Germany vs Sweden.

Here is the schedule, all matches are streamed live on EHFTV:

Have fun! Join us again tomorrow morning when we recap all of tonight's action on the Summer Blog.

17:07

Teams that haven't made the main round at the M20 EHF EURO want to finish ninth – the best possible result left. Four teams can finish ninth, as they have qualified for the 9/12 cross matches on Friday.

After Iceland and Faroe Islands secured their places earlier this afternoon, Slovenia and Italy have now been confirmed as well: Slovenia beat Norway 42:34 in a high-scoring match to top group I1, and Italy get the better of Montenegro 32:26 to lead group I2.

So, the 9/12 cross matches are Slovenia vs Iceland, and Faroe Islands vs Italy.

M20 EHF EURO 2022 intermediate round:

Group I1:

Group I2: