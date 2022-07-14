12:36

You want more goals? You get more goals!

Here are the Top 5 Goals of the main round at the M20 EHF EURO 2022:

Best goal of the Main Round is: _____ 👇🤯 #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/8Ati5BJ100 — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 14, 2022

12:11

This is one of the best goals that helped Spain get past Denmark in their way to the semi-finals:

Chemistry on point 🧪🇪🇸 Marti Soler concludes a lovely piece of play by @RFEBalonmano !



🇩🇰 17:20🇪🇸 at half-time! #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/m32c8jV2QV — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 13, 2022

11:39

Sweden had to get past one of the tournament favourites, Germany, Wednesday night in order to book their place in the semi-finals. They did – and this is what it meant to them:

𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢-𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬! 🎉 They beat Germany and join Portugal 🇵🇹, Serbia 🇷🇸 and Spain 🇪🇸 in the M20 EHF EURO 2022 semi-finals! #followthefuture pic.twitter.com/4cNyWWPUmF — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 13, 2022

11:13

Looking back at the decisive matches of the main round, we will share some of the best clips from Wednesday night with you. And, to start with, some of the best photos: