Summer blog: Four teams left in race for M20 EHF EURO 2022 title
The Summer Blog on eurohandball.com guides you through all the action at the various Younger Age Category (YAC) and beach handball events taking place this summer.
- Summer blog for Thursday 14 July
- rest day at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal
- on Wednesday, Spain and Sweden booked the last two semi-final spots after beating Denmark and Germany, respectively
- semi-final schedule for Friday: Serbia vs Spain (17:30 CEST) and Portugal vs Sweden (20:30 CEST)
- all matches of the M20 EHF EURO 2022 are available live and on demand on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply)
Thursday 14 July 2022
14:54
Spain have returned to the M20 EHF EURO semi-finals for the fourth time in five editions — what a record. And one key to their great championship so far has been Jan Gurri, who has not only shown a great ability to net goals but stunned with his breakthroughs — and no wonder, when one of his idols growing up was the Croatian great Ivano Balic, known for his seemingly impossible movements.
Check out our feature on Spain and Gurri below!
12:59
The EHF EURO in Portugal is not the only Men's 20 event going on these days. We have already had the first M20 EHF Championship 2022 in Varna last week (won by Czech Republic), and we are about to throw off the second tournament, also at the Black Sea resort in Bulgaria.
The second M20 EHF Championship 2022 features teams like Israel, North Macedonia, Switzerland, and Romania. The group phase starts Saturday (16 July) and the final is scheduled for Sunday 24 July.
Here is the tournament preview:
12:36
You want more goals? You get more goals!
Here are the Top 5 Goals of the main round at the M20 EHF EURO 2022:
12:11
This is one of the best goals that helped Spain get past Denmark in their way to the semi-finals:
11:39
Sweden had to get past one of the tournament favourites, Germany, Wednesday night in order to book their place in the semi-finals. They did – and this is what it meant to them:
11:13
Looking back at the decisive matches of the main round, we will share some of the best clips from Wednesday night with you. And, to start with, some of the best photos:
11:00
Good morning and welcome to another edition of the Summer Blog!
Even though the teams at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 are enjoying the last rest day of the tournament, there is enough to talk about and to keep you entertained today.
The main round in Portugal ended on Wednesday night, with Spain and Sweden claiming the last two spots in the semi-finals, a day after Portugal and Serbia had secured their places. Here is our review of the closing night of the main round: