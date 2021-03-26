Spain to host first semi-final action

Only four teams remain in contention in the EHF European Cup Women, with the semi-final stage about to begin. The only first-leg match this weekend will be played on Sunday, in the Spanish town of Pontevedra.

Club Balonman Atletico Guardes will host Rincon Fertilidad Malaga in a national derby

both teams have reached the semi-final of any European competition for the first time in history

Atletico Guardes played their first games in the competition in the quarter-final, where they defeated HC Galychanka Lviv

Malaga started in round 3 and have eliminated ROOMZ Hotels ZV Wiener Neustadt, ZRK Naisa Nis and A.C. PAOK

the other first-leg match, Yalikavaksports Club versus HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions

Second Spanish derby of the season

Atletico Guardes versus Malaga is not the first Spanish derby in the current competition. In round 3, Club Balonmano Elche defeated KH-7 BM. Granollers twice (26:22; 34:20).

In the Last 16, Elche were drawn to play against Atletico Guardes, but this all-Spanish tie did not take place as Elche had to withdraw due to the Covid-19 situation.