Spanish derby highlights quarter-final draw

The eight teams left in the EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 have received their road map to the final. The draw at the EHF Office on Tuesday determined not only the line-up for the quarter-finals in February but also the pairings for the semi-finals.

With no country-protection rule applied to the draw, the most eye-catching encounter of the quarter-finals is the all-Spanish duel between Visitelche.com Bm Elche and two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria.

That match guarantees that at least one Spanish team will feature in the semi-finals – though it could be two: Costa del Sol Malaga are also still in the race, and the defending champions were handed a trip up North to visit IBV Vestmannaeyjar of Iceland in the first leg of the quarter-final.

If Malaga advance, they would avoid the winner of the Spanish derby in the semi-finals.

Following this morning's draw in Vienna, the quarter-final line-up of the #EHFEuropeanCup Women 🏆 is now known 💥



The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 1️⃣2️⃣➖1️⃣3️⃣ February and the second leg will follow one week later ❗ pic.twitter.com/05thm9pUzA — HomeofHandball (@HomeofHandball) January 18, 2022

H71, the first team from Faroe Islands to get this far in a European club competition, continue their fairy-tale run in the competition against HC Galychanka Lviv, with the first leg to be played in Ukraine.

The Eastern European clash between ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja from Serbia and HC DAC Dunajská Streda from Slovakia complete the quarter-final schedule.

The quarter-final matches will be played on 12/13 and 19/20 February; the semi-finals are in the calendar for late March and early April.

EHF European Cup Women 2021/22

Quarter-finals (first leg on 12/13 February, second leg on 19/20 February):

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR) vs H71 (FAR)

IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL) vs Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP)

ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB) vs HC DAC Dunajská Streda (SVK)

Visitelche.com Bm Elche (ESP) vs Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

Semi-finals (first leg on 26/27 March, second leg on 2/3 April):