2024 to start with a bang in the EHF Champions League Women

The Match of the Week in round 9 of the EHF Champions League Women travels to Denmark on Sunday, 7 January. Ikast will try to get back on the winning track against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria following their intense first fixture in round 7.

In Group A, Györ aim to extend their winning streak to nine matches, while Bietigheim and Odense fight for the coveted second place, as the Danish side aims to cement their position by extending their advantage against the German champions.