20231028

2024 to start with a bang in the EHF Champions League Women

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
04 January 2024, 11:00

The Match of the Week in round 9 of the EHF Champions League Women travels to Denmark on Sunday, 7 January. Ikast will try to get back on the winning track against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria following their intense first fixture in round 7.

In Group A, Györ aim to extend their winning streak to nine matches, while Bietigheim and Odense fight for the coveted second place, as the Danish side aims to cement their position by extending their advantage against the German champions.

GROUP A
Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Saturday, 6 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Györ are looking to extend their winning streak to nine games in this start of the season, being the only team which has a 100% record so far
  • Sävehof have lost the last 12 matches in a row, a record dating back to their previous appearance in the European premium competition, in the 2021/22 season
  • if they lose against Györ, the Swedish side will have conceded their 13th consecutive match, a record losing streak for Sävehof
  • Sävehof’s goalkeeper, Johanna Bundsen, sits second in the number of saves this season, with 93 saves, for a 31.5 per cent saving efficiency, only behind Metz’s Hatadou Sako, who has 97 saves
  • Györ have won the first nine matches between the two sides, including a hard-fought 29:26 win this season, which was Sävehof’s smallest loss

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs DVSC Schaeffler (HUN)
Saturday, 6 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • formerly a top side on their home court, Brest have not won this season in France, conceding two losses and drawing another match, against Buducnost, with six of their seven points coming in away matches
  • in their return to the European premium competition after more than 10 seasons, DVSC have won only a single point in three matches on away courts, after the 29:29 draw against CSM Bucuresti
  • a win for Brest will be their 40th in the EHF Champions League Women, a featured sealed by only 18 teams prior to the start of the season
  • Brest’s right back Valeriia Maslova sits seventh in the top goal scorer standings, with 48 goals, four goals shy of the leader, FTC’s Andrea Lekic
  • DVSC’s defence has been found lacking after conceding 238 goals this season, with their goalkeepers making the lowest number of saves in the competition after eight rounds, 66, for a meagre 21.7 per cent saving efficiency

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 7 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Bietigheim’s excellent start of the season, with a five-match winning streak, has now morphed into a three-match losing streak, as the German side failed to find their rhythm at the end of 2023
  • only Ikast (282 goals) and Metz (280 goals) have scored more times than Odense this season, as the Danish side has scored at least 40 goals in their last three matches
  • the German side has also started last season with a five-match unbeaten streak, but failed to take a play-offs spot after a drop in their form; they currently hold a seven-point lead ahead of Buducnost, with six games to spare
  • Bietigheim’s right back Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc (47 goals – eighth place) and Odense’s line player Maren Aardahl (46 goals – ninth place) have both been first in the top goal scorer standings and are currently in the top 10
  • Odense have won all the three matches against Bietigheim played in their history, including a 42:29 drubbing three rounds ago in this group

190723 Mwol 1137
Playing against Odense is always difficult. We didn't play well in the first match, we want to do better now and are counting on the support of our fans.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, SG BBM Bietigheim

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE)
Sunday, 7 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • after a three-match unbeaten streak to end 2023, CSM can reinsert themselves into contention for a top-two finish in this group, as they are only three points behind Odense
  • Buducnost’s away form has been found lacking, as the Montenegrin side only sealed a point in four matches, 20:20 against Brest, losing the other three matches by an average margin of almost 13 goals per match
  • doubts are hanging over the availability of Cristina Neagu, CSM’s top scorer this season, with 41 goals, as she played only 23 minutes at the 2023 IHF Women’s World Championship and she also missed the game against CSM Târgu Jiu in the Romanian league on 30 December, due to an injury
  • CSM welcome back world champion Grace Zaadi, returning to the squad after an injury, but Elizabeth Omoregie is still injured
  • CSM have won four of the six matches played against Buducnost, however Buducnost’s only win came in Bucharest, 28:22, in 2015

GROUP B

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL)
Saturday 6 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • four Esbjerg players became world champions with Norway, three players won bronze with Denmark at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship, while line player Kathrine Heindahl suffered a serious ligament injury and is out for the rest of the season
  • the Danish side has the fourth-best attack in the competition with 259 goals scored in eight matches played and their seventh goal in the game will be their 2500th in the EHF Champions League’s; the Polish side scored only 187 this season
  • experienced left back Karolina Kochaniak-Sala led Zaglebie Lubin in the first part of the season with 35 goals scored
  • Esbjerg are coming back to the EHF Champions League with the Cup title won against Nykøbing Falster (36:26) just two days before the New Year
  • in their first encounter this season Team Esbjerg won 36:34

20230910 Team Esbjerg CS Rapid Bucuresti Coach Jensen (1)
A victory is very important. We have created a small gap to Ikast in third place, and now we need to stay on top. Before the start of the EHF Champions League, it would have been a dream scenario to end the group stage in the first or second place. With the way we have played in the tournament so far, it is now an achievable goal, but we need to win this match.
Jesper Jensen
Head Coach, Team Esbjerg
20231119 FA PA258
We are back in the new year and immediately face a match in the EHF Champions League Women. We will play away against Esbjerg. This is a very good team and they will certainly be the favourites in this meeting. We come after a long break from playing, but we will want to show our best side. We are one hundred per cent prepared, now we have to transfer this to the court.
Joanna Drabik
Line player, MKS Zaglebie Lubin

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Saturday 6 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Rapid Bucuresti won the first fixture 27:22, prolonging Krim's negative streak; now on three defeats in a row
  • after a tough start and only one win, Rapid snatched two victories in three games ahead of the winter break
  • Krim Mercator are the best defence of Group B, conceding 223 goals in eight games
  • Jovanka Radicevic still leads the Slovenian attack with 41 goals
  • Rapid's left back Orlane Kanor became world champion with France only a month ago at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship

Alicia Fernandez (1)
I think it will be a tough game, they are very tough at home. They will have their entire squad and it will surely be a different game than the one we have experienced here. But we want to start the year in the best possible way, we have clear objectives and we want to go step by step in search for the next round.
Alicia Fernández
Right back, CS Rapid Bucuresti

MOTW: Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
Sunday 7 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • FTC's Andrea Lekic sits at the top of the goal scorers list with 52 goals at 65 per cent efficiency; her EHF Champions League tally is now at 1,002
  • Ikast's second-best top scorer, Marketa Jeřábková, finished as the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship top scorer with 63 goals
  • also, Ingvild Bakkerud and Stine Skogrand won gold with Norway, while four players celebrated bronze with Denmark
  • the Danish debutants had a dream start to the season with five straight wins, but now are on a three-game losing streak
  • FTC turned the tide - after four defeats and one draw, they are flying on three strong wins in the competition
  • if FTC win, it will be their 120th win in the EHF Champions League, making them the fifth club ever to reach the milestone
  • in Erd Arena, FTC won the first clash on the narrowest margin (37:36)

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday 7 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Metz are on a five-game winning streak, losing the last time in round 3 in late September 2023; before overcoming CS Rapid Bucuresti in the last round ahead of the break, Vipers' last win was also in round 3
  • at Metz, Kristina Jørgensen is the competition's second-best top scorer with 51 goals and line player Sarah Bouktit trails by only two goals; Jana Knedlikova is Viper's top player after netting 49 times in eight games
  • Metz are the top team of the EHF Champions League, having the most efficient attack (280 goals), Vipers Kristiansand follow in the fifth place with 259
  • this will be their 11th duel - in a high-scoring game earlier this season Metz won the first encounter 36:34
  • Metz Handball have two players in the All-star team at the 2023 IHF Women's World Championship - left wing Chloé Valentini,(France) and right back Louise Burgaard (Denmark) and all-together eight players winning medal

20221015 ESP GER Á. Dujshebaev 1
