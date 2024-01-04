2024 to start with a bang in the EHF Champions League Women
The Match of the Week in round 9 of the EHF Champions League Women travels to Denmark on Sunday, 7 January. Ikast will try to get back on the winning track against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria following their intense first fixture in round 7.
In Group A, Györ aim to extend their winning streak to nine matches, while Bietigheim and Odense fight for the coveted second place, as the Danish side aims to cement their position by extending their advantage against the German champions.
Playing against Odense is always difficult. We didn't play well in the first match, we want to do better now and are counting on the support of our fans.
A victory is very important. We have created a small gap to Ikast in third place, and now we need to stay on top. Before the start of the EHF Champions League, it would have been a dream scenario to end the group stage in the first or second place. With the way we have played in the tournament so far, it is now an achievable goal, but we need to win this match.
We are back in the new year and immediately face a match in the EHF Champions League Women. We will play away against Esbjerg. This is a very good team and they will certainly be the favourites in this meeting. We come after a long break from playing, but we will want to show our best side. We are one hundred per cent prepared, now we have to transfer this to the court.
I think it will be a tough game, they are very tough at home. They will have their entire squad and it will surely be a different game than the one we have experienced here. But we want to start the year in the best possible way, we have clear objectives and we want to go step by step in search for the next round.