Sporting CP win away again

Portuguese side Sporting CP collected another away win in the EHF European League Men, defeating Kristianstad in Sweden (32:27) to make it two victories in two matches, both away, after their opening day 27:25 victory in Romania, against C.S. Dinamo Bucuresti.

With a great entry into the game, the visitors were up by five at the half-time break and finished with the same lead, never losing the advantage.

GROUP B

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs Sporting CP (POR) 27:32 (11:16)

Sporting CP were dominant from the start, leading 12:6 inside 10 minutes

Manuel Gaspar collected 11 saves during the game for Sporting

Adam Nyfjäll was top scorer in the game, with nine for Kristianstad, Darko Djukic grabbed seven for Sporting CP

Swedes have played four games now, losing two and winning two

Darko Djukic and Frankis Carol, with 13 goals combined ensured the clear win, as Manuel Gaspar (11 saves) constructed his own green and white wall at the back. These were the basis of Sporting's second triumph in group B, despite the best efforts of Adam Nyfjäll who scored a third of the total goals for the hosts, with nine strikes in 10 shots.