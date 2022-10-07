Last season, Sporting CP reached the Last 16 of the EHF European League, where they ended up being eliminated by SC Magdeburg (runner-up) by just one goal over two legs, just like in 2020/21 against Wisla Plock. The Portuguese team will do everything to reverse this trend.

One thing is guaranteed, the Lions do not lack individual quality in their team. Players such as Francisco Costa, Martim Costa, Natán Suárez and Salvador Salvador promise to give opponents a lot of headaches.

Main facts

qualified for the EHF European League group phase by beating Danish side Bjerringbro-Silkeborg in the qualification phase (61:55)

Sporting CP are led by coach, Ricardo Costa, and his sons Martim and Francisco feature in the team

the Portuguese club has a mixture of experience and youth, with an average age of 25.8 years old in the squad, book-ended by Francisco Costa (17) and Carlos Ruesga (37)

Sporting CP secured the Portuguese Cup last season by beating FC Porto in extra-time and finished second in the domestic league

the biggest signing this season is Leo Maciel, Barça's goalkeeper last season

other big summer signings include Patryk Walczak and Etienne Mocquais

Most important question: Can Sporting CP improve on last season?

The lions have proved they can go a long way in this European competition. After two seasons losing in the Last 16 by one goal, ambition and motivation are high.

Sporting CP are in Group C with CB Granollers, Skjern, Balatonfüredi, RK Nexe and the Austrian team Alpla HC. "We have good opponents, but we are confident in our capacities," coach Ricardo Costa said, then added that "going to the next phase is the main objective."

Costa is ambitious. "We want to go as far as possible and as far as possible is to play the final tournament," he said.

In turn, team captain Salvador Salvador is very motivated and highlights the importance of leaving everything on the field.

“This EHF European League has great teams and there's some contenders but the team who fights the most and who wants it the most is the team who'll win,” he said. "We will enter every game to win, and we will try to go as far as possible in the competition."