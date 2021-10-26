IMG 1470
EHF European League

Sporting run over Tatabanya

EHF / Tiago Nogueira26 October 2021, 19:40

Sporting's Jens Schöngarth started the game at full throttle with four goals in the first 11 minutes to inspire the away side to a 7:4 lead and they never looked back in a match where they held the advantage from the first to the last second of all 60 minutes.

The result means it is a perfect record for the side from Portugal with two wins out of two in the EHF European League Men; their performances highlighting the threat they pose to all in the competition.

GROUP D

Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR) 23:37 (13:18)

  • Second consecutive EHF European League Men defeat for Tatabanya
  • Manuel Gaspar collected 11 saves (29 shots/37.93%) for the visitors
  • Stefan Sunajko top-scored for the home side with six, Erekle Arsenashvili scored nine for the Portuguese
  • Sporting sit top of Group D

What a night for Arsenashvili

With nine goals from 10 shots, the Georgian line player Erekle Arsenashvili had a night he will not forget any time soon.

His inspirational match, combined with a very strong team performance from Sporting, saw the ‘Lions’ not give any chance to the home side.

IMG 1818
IMG 1370
IMG 1424
IMG 1450
IMG 1470
IMG 1767
IMG 1784
PRO 8611
20211026 ELM Plock Toulouse Gallery5
