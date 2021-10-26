Sporting run over Tatabanya

Sporting's Jens Schöngarth started the game at full throttle with four goals in the first 11 minutes to inspire the away side to a 7:4 lead and they never looked back in a match where they held the advantage from the first to the last second of all 60 minutes.

The result means it is a perfect record for the side from Portugal with two wins out of two in the EHF European League Men; their performances highlighting the threat they pose to all in the competition.

GROUP D

Tatabanya KC (HUN) vs Sporting CP (POR) 23:37 (13:18)

Second consecutive EHF European League Men defeat for Tatabanya

Manuel Gaspar collected 11 saves (29 shots/37.93%) for the visitors

Stefan Sunajko top-scored for the home side with six, Erekle Arsenashvili scored nine for the Portuguese

Sporting sit top of Group D

What a night for Arsenashvili

With nine goals from 10 shots, the Georgian line player Erekle Arsenashvili had a night he will not forget any time soon.



His inspirational match, combined with a very strong team performance from Sporting, saw the ‘Lions’ not give any chance to the home side.