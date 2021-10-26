Plock in full control against Toulouse

Orlen Wisla Plock took the lead after 25 minutes of their EHF European League match against Fenix Toulouse Handball and then had full control on their way to a second win in group A.

Boosted by a strong performance from right wing Michal Daszek, who was the top scorer of the match with eight goals, last season's semi-finalists from Poland did not have any problems on their way to recording another victory.

GROUP A

Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA) 33:29 (19:17)

Wisla’s third victory from three encounters against Toulouse was also their biggest win against the French side

the half-time score of 19:17 had the joint-third highest number of goals in the first 30 minutes so far behind Chekhovskie medvedi vs GOG (15:22) and Sävehof vs La Rioja (23:16), both in round 1

Swedish line player Fredric Petterson was the driving force in Fenix’s attack in the first half, scoring five goals, but he did not add any more goals after the break

Plock turned a 14:11 deficit into a 16:14 lead with a 5:0 run and kept a two-goal lead until the half-time buzzer

the gap after the break was between one goal (21:20) and five goals (30:25) – and Toulouse never managed to level the score

when Michal Daszek netted his seventh strike for the 32:28 score in the 56th minute, the match was decided

Adam Morawski will move to Germany next season

Plock goalkeeper Adam Morawski will leave the Polish runners-up after this season. The 27-year-old number one goalkeeper for Wisla and the Polish national team will replace German international Silvio Heinevetter at German club MT Melsungen.

"I always dreamt of playing in the German Bundesliga. After nine years at Plock, the time for a change has come,” said Morawski, who was quoted in a press release of former EHF Cup participants Melsungen – the new team of Roberto Parrondo, who steered HC Vardar to the EHF Champions League trophy in 2018/19.