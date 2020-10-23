Silva targeting Sporting CP invincibility

An impressive win in Romania against Dinamo Bucuresti (27:25) in the opening group B game has filled Sporting CP full of confidence as they painted the EHF European League green and white on Tuesday.

“It was an important victory for our ambitions in the race. We prepared for the game by thinking about Dinamo's strengths and weaknesses and things worked out.

“Much because of the excellent interpretation of our players, who were at a good level,” highlighted Rui Silva, Sporting’s coach.

Sporting CP have not lost a single game this season and wish to remain invincible. Their secret to success “is in hard work and the daily desire to be better than the day before,” explains Silva.

“We know that we are still far from the level we want to have this season, but working on winning ends up being more beneficial and facilitates the team's evolution.”

Presov’s physical test next

The Lions will visit Madeira on Saturday for the Portuguese Championship and Tatran Presov will be the next European opponent on Tuesday.

“Tatran Presov has a slightly different team from last season because important players left. However, it will always be a team that plays well with physical handball,” says the Portuguese coach.

The group phase will also be an opportunity for rising stars to showcase their potential, such as 19-year-old Salvador Salvador, who took his chance in Romania with four goals and a fearless performance against Dinamo.

“Salvador is a young man with a lot of talent but he can still grow a lot. It is my obligation to contribute to the development of Salvador as well as the other players.”

Ambition to go all the way

To conclude, we could not leave Rui Silva without questioning him about Sporting's big goals in this new European competition.

“Sporting's initial goal is to pass the group phase. To reach that goal, we must live one day at a time because in this competition there are some very strong teams, some at a Champions League level.

“It will always depend on the draw but I do not hide the ambition to go as far as possible, maybe even the final tournament,” concluded coach Silva with a great deal of enthusiasm and ambition.