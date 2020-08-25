Stars come out to appear in official EHF EURO 2020 trailer

A galaxy of stars from the handball world have aligned to appear in the official trailer to promote the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 which throws off in 100 days’ time.

Three-time Women’s EHF EURO winner Stine Bredal Oftedal represents co-hosts Norway in the video, while Denmark are represented by Oftedal’s Győri Audi ETO KC teammate Anne-Mette Hansen.

A champion at the last edition two years ago, France’s Estelle Nze Minko also lines up in the video, alongside 2019 World Champion Danick Snelder of the Netherlands and Hungary’s Noemi Hafra.

Paying homage to the tournament slogan Handball is Passion, the trailer’s focus emphasises the most important part of a handball player’s armoury: their hands!

The five players will all be eyeing glory for their respective nation when the biggest women’s handball tournament in Europe gets under way on 3 December.

The official trailer follows in the footsteps of the draw, which was made in mid-June, and the official song as Norway and Denmark gear up to host the 14th edition of the Women’s EHF EURO.

The EHF would like to thank all the players for their time and wish them and their nations the very best of the luck at the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 and look forward to seeing them on the court in December.

The official promotion trailer for the tournament was developed by the EHF together with Infront, the federation's media and marketing partner, and marks the start of the road to the Women’s EHF EURO. It will also be produced for several key markets in addition to the existing international version.