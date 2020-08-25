TTH Holstebro reach the second qualification round

The EHF has announced that the EHF European League Men tie between Valur and TTH Holstebro was cancelled after the current Covid-19 restrictions made the participation of the Icelandic team infeasible.

In the current Covid-19 situation and with the effective restrictions in Iceland it was not possible for Valur to participate in the matches.

Consequently, Holstebro, which reached the EHF Cup Finals in the 2018/19 season, proceed with a bye to the second qualification round to be played on 22 and 29 September.

The draw for this round, which is the last qualification round before the group phase, is planned for Tuesday 8 September.