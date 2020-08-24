Two rounds of the EHF European Cup postponed

The EHF has decided to postpone the EHF European Cup Men Round 2 and Round 3 matches originally scheduled for October and November by one month.

This move should get all stakeholders more time to prepare the matches in the European Cup and therefore create a hopefully better situation for the clubs to play their matches.

The new playing dates of the EHF European Cup Men 2020/21 are therefore as follows:

Round 1

no matches

Round 2

1st leg on 14/15 November

2nd leg on 21/22 November

(one week earlier than the original dates in November in order to have enough time between Round 2 and Round 3)

Round 3

1st leg on 12/13 December

2nd leg on 19/20 December

Round 4 (Last 16)

remains in February 2021 as planned

The EHF states that due to the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic many clubs in the EHF European Cup would still face all kind of difficulties and challenges if they had to play international matches right now or in the coming weeks.

Contacts of the EHF with clubs and national federations during the last days and weeks also underlined that many clubs are uncertain regarding travelling restrictions and obligations when crossing borders for themselves, but also for possible opponents.

This moving of the rounds is possible as the original calendar of the EHF Club Competitions has no matches in December and the December is therefore normally free from EHF Club Competitions.

However, in this situation now, the month of December can be used for Round 3 and November can be used for Round 2.

The draw of the second round in the EHF European Cup Men and Women will be staged on Tuesday 1 September and later this week the EHF will release the information on the pots for the draw.