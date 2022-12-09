Still 11 spots open in Last 16
Already five teams in the EHF European Cup Women 2022/23 have made sure that their journey continues in the new year. That leaves 11 more spots open for the Last 16, to be determined this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday, seven second-leg matches and four doubleheaders in round 3 will confirm the remaining participants of the Last 16.
- Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK (both Türkiye), Madeira Andebol SAD (POR), H71 (FAR), and Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL) all went through last weekend following wins in doubleheaders
- Motive.co Gijon from Spain have all but booked their place as well following a 33:18 away victory at Austrian side WAT Atzgersdorf, with the return in Gijon scheduled for Sunday
- Sport Lisboa de Benfica, who won at ZRK Borac 34:22, are also expected to secure their promotion at home in Portugal
- Greece’s Anagennisi Artas will host ZORK Jagodina (SRB) hoping to hit back after a 22:20 defeat in the first leg
- WHC Cair-Skopje vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat gun was another close contest last week, with Maccabi winning 33:30; now the Israeli team are probably seen as favourites ahead of the second-leg game on Saturday
- the draw for the Last 16 takes place in Vienna on Tuesday 13 December at 11:00 CET
Spain hosting two doubleheaders
While Gijon are all but through, two other Spanish teams hope to make the next step when they host doubleheaders this weekend.
Club Balonmano Elche, who reached the quarter-finals last season, take on Iceland’s Valur on Saturday and Sunday. On the same days, the semi-finalists from 2020/21, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, are up against JuRo Unirek VZV from Netherlands.