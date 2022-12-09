Still 11 spots open in Last 16

Saturday and Sunday, seven second-leg matches and four doubleheaders in round 3 will confirm the remaining participants of the Last 16.

Antalya Konyaalti BSK and Izmir BSB SK (both Türkiye), Madeira Andebol SAD (POR), H71 (FAR), and Eurobud JKS Jaroslaw (POL) all went through last weekend following wins in doubleheaders

Motive.co Gijon from Spain have all but booked their place as well following a 33:18 away victory at Austrian side WAT Atzgersdorf, with the return in Gijon scheduled for Sunday

Sport Lisboa de Benfica, who won at ZRK Borac 34:22, are also expected to secure their promotion at home in Portugal

Greece’s Anagennisi Artas will host ZORK Jagodina (SRB) hoping to hit back after a 22:20 defeat in the first leg

WHC Cair-Skopje vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat gun was another close contest last week, with Maccabi winning 33:30; now the Israeli team are probably seen as favourites ahead of the second-leg game on Saturday

the draw for the Last 16 takes place in Vienna on Tuesday 13 December at 11:00 CET

Spain hosting two doubleheaders

While Gijon are all but through, two other Spanish teams hope to make the next step when they host doubleheaders this weekend.

Club Balonmano Elche, who reached the quarter-finals last season, take on Iceland’s Valur on Saturday and Sunday. On the same days, the semi-finalists from 2020/21, Club Balonman Atletico Guardes, are up against JuRo Unirek VZV from Netherlands.