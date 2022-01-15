Storhamar earn first group win

Both Storhamar Handball Elite and Handball Club Lada had lost their opening matches in the EHF European League Women group stage and hoped to claim their first points in the group stage.

In a tight match, the Norwegian team were better in the closing minutes of both halves, ultimately winning 34:29.

GROUP C

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS) 34:29 (18:13)

Lada took early control of the match, enjoying a 8:4 lead midway through the first half

however, Storhamar improved their defence and turned the tide. After taking their first lead at 11:10, a 7:2 run before the break secured them a five-goal advantage at the break

after a long chase in the second half, the Russian side draw level at 28:28 in the 54th minute, but the home team were a better side in the closing stage

Betina Riegelhuth and Anniken Obaidli scored six goals each for Storhamar, while their teammate Sofie Gronlund recorded 10 saves

Valeriia Kirdiasheva was Lada’s best scorer with eight goals from 14 attempts

Lada need to improve

Lada’s lack of form in the Russian league, where they lost three games in a row, has translated into the EHF European League Women, as they have now started the group stage with two defeats.

In Storhamar, some players did well, as Kirdiasheva became top scorer of the match, her teammate Olga Fomina scored seven goals from as many attempts and goalkeeper Daria Dereven made a number of good saves in the second half. However, it did not help the Russian side, who now need to improve as soon as possible to retain a chance for a quarter-final spot.