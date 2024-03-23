Anniken Obaidli takes over the top spot and leads Storhamar to Graz



The high-scoring centre back was only three goals (56) away from reaching Kuczora Csenge (59) in the scoring charts before the second leg and the Norwegian successfully passed Csenge to take the top spot as the top goalscorer in the EHF second-tier club competition. With Csenge (Praktiker-Vác) out of the competition, Obaidli has the destiny of the top spot in her own hands until the end of the season with limited number of players able to catch her from now on. Additionally, she was one of the top scorers of the game with eight goals which took her tally up to 64 as she helped Storhamar book a place in the EHF Finals in front of their own fans in Hamar.