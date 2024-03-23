O31A9898

Storhamar complete the double over Thüringer to secure the EHF Finals spot

23 March 2024, 18:30

After the impressive four-goal win in Germany last week, Storhamar Handball Elite were in a strong
position to make history and secure a place in the EHF Finals for the first time in their history.

Thüringer HC travelled to Hamar with an intention to mount a comeback and spoil the party, but
Storhamar denied each and every attempt. Simply, THC couldn't cope with the high-intensity
tempo throughout the match. The journey for Thüringer HC that way ends in the managed to make another step forward after being eliminated in this stage back in 2021/22 season. 

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 33:26 (15:9)

Storhamar Handball Elite won (72:61) on aggregate

  • the inspired hosts took a six-goal lead (their biggest in the first half) at the break which signaled the end of Thüringer' hopes for mounting a possible comeback in the tie as the difference was extended to 10 goals overall
  • THC's right back - Jennifer Rode scored nine goals and was the top scorer today, while no other teammate of hers scored more than three
  • the visitors took a risky approach in a bid to annulate Storhamar's four-goal lead from the first leg as they played seven-against-six or six-against-six when they were a player down, which allowed the efficient hosts to score quite a few easy goals with THC having an empty net
  • Eli Marie Raasok displayed a fine performance between the posts for Storhamar as she recorded 11 saves, while Dinah Eckerle made one save less for Thüringer HC
  • even though the hall in Hamar wasn't fully-packed with supporters, the fans built a
    nice atmosphere to celebrate with their team in the end as a place in Graz awaits them

Anniken Obaidli takes over the top spot and leads Storhamar to Graz

The high-scoring centre back was only three goals (56) away from reaching Kuczora Csenge (59) in the scoring charts before the second leg and the Norwegian successfully passed Csenge to take the top spot as the top goalscorer in the EHF second-tier club competition. With Csenge (Praktiker-Vác) out of the competition, Obaidli has the destiny of the top spot in her own hands until the end of the season with limited number of players able to catch her from now on. Additionally, she was one of the top scorers of the game with eight goals which took her tally up to 64 as she helped Storhamar book a place in the EHF Finals in front of their own fans in Hamar.

I am very proud of the team, and I am very satisfied with the win against Thüringer. I am really looking forward to playing in the EHF Finals this year! I'm just really happy right now!
Mia Solberg Svele
Centre back, Storhamar Handball Elite
It was fun to be back here in Hamar. I just wish we could give Storhamar more of a fight. I'm disappointed with how the game developed, and I think we made it difficult for ourselves. But, we lost to a better team, and I wish Storhamar all the best in the EHF Finals.
Sara Saetre Ronningen
Line player, Thüringer HC
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 32
