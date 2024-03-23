Storhamar complete the double over Thüringer to secure the EHF Finals spot
After the impressive four-goal win in Germany last week, Storhamar Handball Elite were in a strong
position to make history and secure a place in the EHF Finals for the first time in their history.
Thüringer HC travelled to Hamar with an intention to mount a comeback and spoil the party, but
Storhamar denied each and every attempt. Simply, THC couldn't cope with the high-intensity
tempo throughout the match. The journey for Thüringer HC that way ends in the managed to make another step forward after being eliminated in this stage back in 2021/22 season.
I am very proud of the team, and I am very satisfied with the win against Thüringer. I am really looking forward to playing in the EHF Finals this year! I'm just really happy right now!
It was fun to be back here in Hamar. I just wish we could give Storhamar more of a fight. I'm disappointed with how the game developed, and I think we made it difficult for ourselves. But, we lost to a better team, and I wish Storhamar all the best in the EHF Finals.