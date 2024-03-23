IMG

CS Gloria 2018 BN make history and become the first team to book a ticket for Graz

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
23 March 2024, 18:00

With both clubs aiming to secure a place in the EHF European League Women Finals for the first time in their history, it was destined for one side to be left disappointed.

In a super-exciting second leg full of turnarounds, CS Gloria 2018 BN celebrated in the end despite
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC's fierce attempts to mount a comeback and overturn the tie in their favour.

At one point in the second half, it did seem like the Hungarian side was close to making it
happen when they held a three-goal lead, but the Romanian team displayed more composure in the
final minutes and with the help of their fans, they secured a place in the EHF Finals in only their
second-ever appearance in the EHF competitions.

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 27:25 (15:15)

CS Gloria 2018 BN won (59:55) on aggregate

  • the motivated hosts led for the majority of the first half and even held a three-goal lead on a few occasions, but the Hungarian club still managed to get back into the match and go even at the break
  • Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC took over the lead (13:14) from CS Gloria 2018 BN in the 24th minute and even had a chance to annulate the two-goal difference in the next minute, but unfortunately for them, they didn't succeed
  • inspired visitors took a three-goal lead (21:24) in the 48th minute, which was a result in favour of Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC going through, but just like in the first leg, they succumbed to the pressure late in the match
  • Zsófi Szemerey displayed an excellent performance in the first half as the Motherson goalkeeper grabbed 12 saves stopping sky-high 44 per cent of shots heading her way,  while she added another five in the second half and ended the match with a grand total of 17 saves 
  • the leading goalkeeper in the EHF's second-tier club competition - Renata Lais de Arruda played a key role once again helping CS Gloria make history as she recorded 16 saves accompanied by incredible 45 percent of save efficiency
  • the 3000-seat hall in Bistrița was completely sold-out in less than half an hour, and the passionate Romanian fans created an amazing atmosphere

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Cristina Laslo has ice in her veins


The flamboyant playmaker made all the difference in Bistrița as she orchestrated CS Gloria 2018 BN's attacking plays and additionally, the 27-year-old took a huge amount of responsibility in the decisive moments. The Romanian center back was simply flawless from the penalty line scoring seven penalties and dishing out more than a few assists for her teammates. Laslo ended the match with nine goals by her name and was top scorer of the match, but she impressed everyone with her decision-making when her teammates were struggling to beat the brilliant Szemerey between the posts finding a way for either herself of her teammates to score in those key moments of the game. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Motherson Cropped
I wanna congratulate the team from Bistrita. We didn’t play that good and we didn’t deliver the performance we should have on this occasion here today. We tried to play accordingly with the rhythm of the game and I am really sorry that we missed this many counter-attack opportunities. We were missing two players coming here and by the end of the game today - this was well visible. We made a lot of mistakes today, and while we have a great team - there is still a lot to work on. We are really sorry that we didn’t meet Gloria in Final Four because both of these teams deserve to be there. We wish them good luck and we hope they will win the Final Four.
Janos Gyurka
Head coach, Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC
Gloria Cropped
It was a crazy game. I want to congratulate Motherson Mosonmagyarovar KC on their performance here today, because it is a very strong team. I think the game today was at the highest level and the difference in those small details. Even though it was very hard, we fought until the end. The only thing that we had in our mind before entering the arena was to qualify for the Final Four. Thank you all very much and see you in Graz!
Renata Lais De Arruda
Goalkeeper, CS Gloria 2018 BN
IMG 7629
VaBit
IMG 7665
VaBit
IMG 7682
VaBit
IMG 7661
VaBit
IMG 7684
VaBit
2024 03 24 Vipers DVSC Schaeffler 9
Previous Article LIVE BLOG: Abbingh the hero as Vipers complete crazy comeback
O31A9898
Next Article Storhamar complete the double over Thüringer to secure the EHF Finals spot

Latest news

More News