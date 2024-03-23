With both clubs aiming to secure a place in the EHF European League Women Finals for the first time in their history, it was destined for one side to be left disappointed.



In a super-exciting second leg full of turnarounds, CS Gloria 2018 BN celebrated in the end despite

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC's fierce attempts to mount a comeback and overturn the tie in their favour.

At one point in the second half, it did seem like the Hungarian side was close to making it

happen when they held a three-goal lead, but the Romanian team displayed more composure in the

final minutes and with the help of their fans, they secured a place in the EHF Finals in only their

second-ever appearance in the EHF competitions.