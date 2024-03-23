CS Gloria 2018 BN make history and become the first team to book a ticket for Graz
With both clubs aiming to secure a place in the EHF European League Women Finals for the first time in their history, it was destined for one side to be left disappointed.
In a super-exciting second leg full of turnarounds, CS Gloria 2018 BN celebrated in the end despite
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC's fierce attempts to mount a comeback and overturn the tie in their favour.
At one point in the second half, it did seem like the Hungarian side was close to making it
happen when they held a three-goal lead, but the Romanian team displayed more composure in the
final minutes and with the help of their fans, they secured a place in the EHF Finals in only their
second-ever appearance in the EHF competitions.
I wanna congratulate the team from Bistrita. We didn’t play that good and we didn’t deliver the performance we should have on this occasion here today. We tried to play accordingly with the rhythm of the game and I am really sorry that we missed this many counter-attack opportunities. We were missing two players coming here and by the end of the game today - this was well visible. We made a lot of mistakes today, and while we have a great team - there is still a lot to work on. We are really sorry that we didn’t meet Gloria in Final Four because both of these teams deserve to be there. We wish them good luck and we hope they will win the Final Four.
It was a crazy game. I want to congratulate Motherson Mosonmagyarovar KC on their performance here today, because it is a very strong team. I think the game today was at the highest level and the difference in those small details. Even though it was very hard, we fought until the end. The only thing that we had in our mind before entering the arena was to qualify for the Final Four. Thank you all very much and see you in Graz!