Storhamar have sights set on the quarter-finals

In the inaugural season of the EHF European League Women, Storhamar Handball Elite finished third in their group and missed out on the quarter-finals.

In this episode of our countdown series looking forward to the group phase, we look at Norway’s second-ranked club, who have their sights set on making that leap.

Main facts:

entered the tournament in qualification phase 3 where they beat SCM Gloria Buzau 57:53 over two games

have brought in eight new players for this season, including Jeanett Kristiansen from Vipers Kristiansand

Storhamar lost playmaker Tonje Enkerud to Danish side Viborg HK over the summer

Most important question: Is the squad good enough to finish second in the group?

In group C Storhamar face great teams in Lada, Magura Cisnadie and Herning-Ikast. Lada and Herning-Ikast are probably the favourites to make it past the group phase, but that does not stop Storhamar from believing in themselves.

”Our main goal is to get through to the quarter-finals in the EHF European League this season. Our group is one of the toughest in the tournament, but we will not shy away from the challenge. The quality of this tournament just seems to get better and better every year,” says manager Kamilla Sundmoen.

Storhamar really value playing in Europe season after season. This year is no different.

”For Storhamar it is very important to be part of the EHF European League. To grow and develop as a team we need to match ourselves against the top European teams. This is the fourth time in a row we have made it through to the group phase and it’s the natural stepping stone to prepare the club for the next level in the future,” says Sundmoen.

Under the spotlight: Moa Fredriksson

One of the players that has to perform in every game in order for Storhamar to succeed is Moa Fredriksson. The Swedish line player has really developed during her years in Norwegian handball and is now a key figure in the team. She will need no extra motivation to play in the EHF European League.

”Playing in Europe and against such good teams is great motivation in itself,” says the Swede.

The line player has high hopes for the season but also realises that Storhamar are hardly the favorites in the tournament.

”This year I think it is more open regarding the medals. But Bietigheim, Viborg and Valcea all have really good teams. And of course last year’s winners Nantes have a great chance too. For our part I think we can do a great tournament and make it really far,” says Fredriksson.

Did you know?

The Norwegian national team squad for the world championship in Spain is filled with players from non-Norwegian teams as well as players from DELO EHF Champions League champions Vipers Kristiansand. But Storhamar has one representative in the squad – right wing Emilie Hovden wants to make her mark in Spain.

What the numbers say

Storhamar have finished second in the Norwegian league for three years in a row. For many years Larvik dominated but then got relegated – Vipers Kristiansand then took over as the Norwegian powerhouse. But Storhamar want to compete with Vipers and three second places in a row is impressive.

Arrivals and departures

Arrivals: Ane Cecilie Hogseth (Aker Topphandball), Elinore Johansson (Larvik), Sofie Ege Gronlund (Fana), Monika Hoistad Bruce (Lillehammer/LFH09), Mathea Enger (own club), Jeanett Kristiansen (Vipers Kristiansand), Anniken Obaidli (Molde Elite)

Departures: Elise Skinnehaugen (Molde Elite), Ellen Marie Folkvord (Flint Tonsberg), Tonje Enkerud (Viborg HK), Tonje Lerstad (Sola HK), Lea Lokke Owre (Oppsal), Caroline Dammen (Oppsal), Kristiane Stormoen (Flint Tonsberg)

Past achievements

EHF European League Women participations (including 2021/22): 2

Group phase (1): 2020/21

Other:

EHF Cup: Quarter-finals (1): 2018/19; Group phase (1): 2019/20

Cup Winners’ Cup: Quarter-finals (1): 2009/10

Norwegian league: -

Norwegian cup: -