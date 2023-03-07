Strong by heart – Faroe Islands’ thrilling new generation

Faroe Islands’ men’s under 20 team is featured in the latest mini-documentary on the EHF’s Home of Handball YouTube channel.

It follows the team as they embark on a remarkable Men’s 20 EHF EURO campaign last summer in Portugal, which began with a historic victory over Denmark and ended in a 10th-place finish.

"The other teams are maybe bigger but we are maybe a bit smarter than them," says Óli Mittún, describing what allows this group of players to stand out among Europe’s brightest talents.

The team, featuring two sets of brothers, who are also cousins, highlights the potential of this handball-mad archipelago as they move forward to senior level – with a number of players involved in this week’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers.