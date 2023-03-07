This is me: Bojana Popović
Six-time EHF Champions League winner, three-time Champions League top scorer, EHF Cup winner, holder of more than 20 national trophies, Montenegrin Sportsperson of the year 2012, Olympic silver medalist, World Championship bronze medalist and considered one of the best players in the world - all that before retirement at 32. This is a special story of the charismatic Bojana Popović. Today, the only female head coach in the EHF Champions League and at national team level in Europe, a proud mother and a wife with a passion for handball, in the new 'This is me' series, Popović talks about her path to success.
THIS IS ME: Bojana Popović
We were lucky that back in the day sport had a huge role in elementary school and all kids were a part of it in some way. PE teachers had an important role since you started school and they were pointing you in which direction to go. Today, unfortunately, that is not the case. When I was a kid, we tried all sports, basketball, athletics, volleyball, handball, you name it. School competitions were at a high level. That is how I started also.
Through school competitions, I realised handball was the right choice. I immediately knew that was it, I want to do this. My older sister Marija was the leader with different ideas and when she started with handball, I decided to join her when I was 11. Before handball, I spent a year in athletics which I believe is an excellent ground for any sport.
You learn how to walk and run properly and to have the right posture. As a coach, I realised today children have problems with it and my idea is we need to give more attention to it from the earliest age. I remember one quote from a teacher: ''Kids will learn to write, read and do math sooner or later but if we don't take care of their posture, they will spend their whole life with some kind of back problem.'' That is why PE teachers are so important to everyone and that is why they were important to me too.
Just as important was my coach Miško Djordjević in those handball beginnings in my hometown Niš, in DIN. He had a clear vision and he taught us everything at the right time. He did not have a result in focus but rather our development and quality.
Our team and everyone surrounding it was amazing and we enjoyed our time on and off the court. Having friends, being accepted and feeling that energy. That was one of the key things why I fell in love with handball so much.
In Niš, we had great men's team, Železničar Nis, and those guys were my impetus for learning and training. In the beginning, I was a wing player and not a left back, a position that determined me, and I enjoyed watching them as they had training before us. It was a generation of players like Vladimir Piki Stanojević, Goran Šminker Stevanović and Slobodan Cobi Milosavljević, who were top players at the time and I tried to repeat what they were doing. However, I did not have a true role model. Our coach was our main character and we respected him.
Other than him, my parents were my biggest support and positive critics in a way. Just like my husband Petar later in life. My father Miodrag always said to me: “You know what was good in your performance, you don't need me to repeat it and praise you. I need to tell you what you can improve.” That's why I stayed self-critical to this day. Later, it was my husband Petar who always gave me a new motive and a new desire to prove myself.
When I was 18, I joined Buducnost and it was a great decision. Already in DIN Niš, I was one of the key players despite my young age but I made quick progress and joining Buducnost was my first new big motive.
I joined a team that played EHF Champions League with many experienced players, but I was very well accepted. During those four years in Buducnost, I tried to develop as much as I could and gain all the valuable experience I could. We changed numerous coaches in those four years but I tried the learn something from each. All teammates were given support and enough freedom to make mistakes and learn from them. That is how I act as a coach today.
In 2002 it was time to change clubs again, this time I was moving to the north of Europe, Slagelse. After the 2001 World Championship, where I won the bronze medal with FR Yugoslavia, I got a call from Anja Andersen to join her team. She saw a young player with ideas and vision on the court and came to Podgorica to explain the idea and project of the club. She wanted to win all.
In the first year, we won the Danish Championship, Cup and our first European title - EHF Cup. EHF Cup was very strong that year, playing the final against Dunaffer with Bojana Radulovic and almost the whole Hungarian national team. The match was played in a hockey venue and I remember to this day it was so loud I could not hear my thoughts. Thankfully, the rematch was on our ground and we won it.
Our first EHF Champions League trophy came only a year later. We were playing against Krim and we earned a hard-fought one-goal win at home. In Slovenia, we were unstoppable and lifted the trophy. You always remember your first title and it has a special place in your heart.
In Buducnost, we played four semi-finals and never made it to the title clash. I was really sad and I could not believe I didn’t get a chance for it with my team. When we reached the top with Slagelse, I was extremely happy and I realised everything has to fall into the right place.
One of the things that marked the first title was my lateral ligament injury in the 40th minute; after nine goals scored I could not continue. But the team played with ease in the last 20 minutes, we were aware we will do great things. We surprised Krim with a 3-3 defence, something we have been working on for more than a year and never showed until that final game.
Playing the second match of the final away was kind of our thing and our strength. We were able to study our opponent in detail in and after the first match and they could not stop us a week later. We won two out of three Champions League titles in front of our opponents' fans and the second one was against Kometal Skopje.
An interesting story about our third title against Lada was that the first match was played in Russia. As a visa was needed at the time, border control did not let Carmen Amariei (then Lungu) into the country and was left at the airport. I was left as the only back shooter as our Danish teammates were more like playmakers than classical shooters and the game ended in a draw. In that match, I had more than 30 attempts on goal compared to the usual maybe 18. I think it was the highest number in my career.
In the reverse fixture, Carmen was eager to get her revenge and we all played on a high level and cruised to our third EHF Champions League title.
Leaving Slagelse was very hard for me. I bonded with people there and we had a great life. Unfortunately, the club did not have the same finances and was forced to move and start from zero again. I could not follow them to a new project again, so I signed up for Viborg. With time, Slagelse stayed in the league but moved to Copenhagen and it was late for me to change anything. However, choosing Viborg proved to be yet another great decision. After five years I found a new motive, a new wish to prove myself and win new trophies.
Viborg brought me great celebrations, new friends and milestones. For two years in a row, we won the EHF Champions League title - my fourth and fifth.
Montenegro started the project of Buducnost to equip all top players in one place, to make an impact not only in club competitions but also in the national team. The goal was the Olympic Games 2012 in London so that the national team played together throughout the whole year. And it turned out to be a great plan.
It was not easy to join Buducnost as I had three more years on my contract in Viborg. They did not want to let me go as it would impact them, on and off the court, but they saw it was my huge wish and they agreed in the end.
I always thought of how it would look to win it with Buducnost. How it would look to win it in Podgorica in front of our fans who are always amazing.
I am thankful that my generation managed to reach the top and bring joy to Podgorica, to lift a trophy on your home court in front of your fans and family. Scenes from Moraca in 2012 are forever carved in my heart, it was a dream come true. That last title was so special because it was, in a way, a reason why I went back to Buducnost. It was the start of our national team base and everything that followed to this day, to where I am today.
We laid the foundations for handball and sport, and the appetite for success and trophies. However, when you have only 50 registered senior players, there is not much to do. Even today we are doing a tremendous job both in Buducnost and in the national team despite everything. That hard work was crowned with the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2022 and I couldn’t be more proud of my team.
Throughout my whole career, I have set goals for myself. I had in mind if I reach them with Buducnost and Montenegro, that would be it. I wanted to start a family. And what better way to finish a career than with a Champions League title and a silver medal from the Olympics?
To be honest, it was then when I got the best offers of my career to continue but I was strong and called it a day at 32.
After so many years playing at the top level and having a high number of matches throughout the year, in a way, I was tired already and fed up. I thought I would never walk into a handball venue and stand on a handball court. I thought I would enjoy everyday life, travel, take care of kids and have a ''normal'' job but every path led to the venue.
Six months later. I accepted the role of sports director in Buducnost and the more I was there, the more I got sucked into everything again. I started my journey as a coach in the handball academy, as an assistant coach to where I am today - Buducnost's head coach and national team head coach.
Becoming a mother was my biggest wish at the time of retirement and I am so happy that I have Lea and Krsto. Being a mother changed me. I am more sensitive about some things, I forgive more easily, and it impacts you. I was always driven by emotions but now I am even more emotional. With each new experience, you are maturing.
In the end, I enjoy everyday life, travel and taking care of the kids with handball being the constant presence in my life. My children are growing up close to the sport and I am happy about it. My Lea started handball, and they both started to realise who I was, who their father was and they got interested in the sport.
My family is my brightest medal and my biggest support. My husband Petar was a basketball player and he followed me wherever I went. He didn't pursue his career in a direction where it could go but he decided it will be me who was the dominant one in chasing big things; I am grateful because not everyone is ready for something like that, a sacrifice in a way.
And he continued to be my stronghold even after we had kids, supporting me in my coaching career and taking care of the family when I am away. My Krsto was only two months old, still breastfeeding when I had to go to the EHF Final4 in Budapest and Petar, with the family, again stood up and was there for me. Through all coaching seminars, matches, preparations… He is special and one of a kind, if you ask me.
He is aware of how much all this means to me, what my job and handball mean to our family and he never backed down. We knew we can't be both on that path. Without a family's support, you can't achieve big things. Remember it.
On the other hand, while I am in Podgorica, I am focused only on my family and being a coach. With one exception - 2016.
I returned to the court in 2016 trying to help the national team at the Olympic games in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. It was not hard for me to get back after two births and having two small kids at home, I believe if it were not for my injuries from the past, knee pain and more time to prepare, I could give more.
I am satisfied with my playing career and every decision I made was the right one. I would not change anything. Maybe only to have good knees :) I always tried to find a reason why I couldn't lose a game. Something to drive me, someone to prove something. I was hard-working and stubborn and my character shaped me. I was focused only on handball, I dedicated myself to it and I lived for it.
I try to pass some of my thoughts, vision and ideas to younger generations. I would like to say to all young players to have clear goals. Not only short-term but also long-term goals. To dream big and not be afraid of it.
Commit to that goal and do your best to achieve it, no matter how hard it is to give up some things. Be persistent. There will be ups and downs, but without them, there is no way to the top. And they help you to mature into quality people and players.
Just love what you do.
Bojana Popović
February 2023