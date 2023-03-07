In the reverse fixture, Carmen was eager to get her revenge and we all played on a high level and cruised to our third EHF Champions League title.

Leaving Slagelse was very hard for me. I bonded with people there and we had a great life. Unfortunately, the club did not have the same finances and was forced to move and start from zero again. I could not follow them to a new project again, so I signed up for Viborg. With time, Slagelse stayed in the league but moved to Copenhagen and it was late for me to change anything. However, choosing Viborg proved to be yet another great decision. After five years I found a new motive, a new wish to prove myself and win new trophies.

Viborg brought me great celebrations, new friends and milestones. For two years in a row, we won the EHF Champions League title - my fourth and fifth.

Montenegro started the project of Buducnost to equip all top players in one place, to make an impact not only in club competitions but also in the national team. The goal was the Olympic Games 2012 in London so that the national team played together throughout the whole year. And it turned out to be a great plan.

It was not easy to join Buducnost as I had three more years on my contract in Viborg. They did not want to let me go as it would impact them, on and off the court, but they saw it was my huge wish and they agreed in the end.

I always thought of how it would look to win it with Buducnost. How it would look to win it in Podgorica in front of our fans who are always amazing.