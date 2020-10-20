Strong finish helps Nexe to win

A strong performance by Nexe in last five minutes of the match secured them first two points in brand new EHF European League. Alingsas were in the game and even took over in the first half but that wasn’t enough for their home win.

The lead switched between two teams throughout the match, first on Nexe’s side, then on Alingsas’s, but the with good performances in goal on the Croatian club's side snatched victory by four goals, 27:23.

GROUP C

Alingsas HK (SWE) - RK Nexe (CRO) 23:27 (12:13)

in their 12th consecutive season in Europe’s second-tier, Nexe started with a win

Alingsas had difficulties at the beginning, scoring their first goal in fifth minute of the match (Axel Franzen for 2:1)

At half-time, Alingsas had a scoring efficiency of 50%, while Nexe’s was 65%, by the end Alingsas’s dropped to 43%, while Nexe remained at 65%

Player of the match was Janko Kevic (Nexe) who scored eight goals

Goalkeeper duo for the win

Nexe had a good day with both goalkeepers shutting up shop at crucial times. Moreno Car opened the match with four consecutive saves, building it up to 9 by the 40th minute and finishing with 33,33 percent save ratio. Mihailo Radovanovic continued that amazing in last 20 minutes of the match, having seven saves out of 12 shots which makes 58,33%. Coach Hrvoje Horvat can only be happy with this efficient goalkeeper duo.