Sporting start group B with win

Sporting CP entered the best possible way in the new European handball competition, defeating Dinamo Bucuresti in Romania (27:25).

A great game by Manuel Gaspar and a very inspired duo (Pedro Valdés, Carlos Ruesga) are largely at the origin of Sporting’s first triumph in Group B.

GROUP B

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR) 25:27 (15:16)

Sporting took the lead after being three goals down and didn’t let go of the advantage

Manuel Gaspar collected eleven saves during the game

V alentin Ghi on ea scored eight goals for Dinamo Bucuresti; Pedro Valdés scored six for Sporting

Sporting CP has not yet tasted defeat this season

Sporting pulls tough victory away from home

In an extremely balanced game and with emotion until the end, Sporting CP managed to leave the Dinamo Pavillion with a victory. Pedro Valdés - with six goals and a great deffensive attitude - Carlos Ruesga, Manuel Gaspar and the irreverence of Salvador Salvador are the basis of this green and white triumph