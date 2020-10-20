Sporting start group B with win
Sporting CP entered the best possible way in the new European handball competition, defeating Dinamo Bucuresti in Romania (27:25).
A great game by Manuel Gaspar and a very inspired duo (Pedro Valdés, Carlos Ruesga) are largely at the origin of Sporting’s first triumph in Group B.
GROUP B
Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR) 25:27 (15:16)
- Sporting took the lead after being three goals down and didn’t let go of the advantage
- Manuel Gaspar collected eleven saves during the game
- Valentin Ghionea scored eight goals for Dinamo Bucuresti; Pedro Valdés scored six for Sporting
- Sporting CP has not yet tasted defeat this season
Sporting pulls tough victory away from home
In an extremely balanced game and with emotion until the end, Sporting CP managed to leave the Dinamo Pavillion with a victory. Pedro Valdés - with six goals and a great deffensive attitude - Carlos Ruesga, Manuel Gaspar and the irreverence of Salvador Salvador are the basis of this green and white triumph
A very important victory for us against a hard team. We had very good moments in our defence and in attack we have been well organized. It was important for us to enter with right foot on this competition