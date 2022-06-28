Webinar series starts with lecture on "Handball for Health"

The EHF Activities Webinars, which start in the first week of July, are a series of online lectures with an in-depth presentation followed by a Q&A with the participants.

The first block of the monthly EHF Activities Webinars opens Thursday 7 July 2022 at 13:00 CEST with a lecture on "Handball for Health" by Portuguese scientific researcher Susana Póvoas, associate professor at the University of Maia.

"This presentation will focus on describing the Handball4Health project, an innovating exercise programme, that aims at using recreational team handball as a means to improve health, physical fitness and well-being of different populations, independently of the practitioners’ age, gender and level of experience with the sport," said Póvoas.

Póvoas' presentation targets the grassroots level, with national federations, coaches, and handball players and fans invited to join the online session.

Each webinar in the series will last for app. 45 minutes: after a brief introduction, the lecturer delivers her or his presentation for the next 30 minutes, before the participants get the opportunity to react and ask their questions in a 15-minute Q&A session with the lecturer. The webinars will use the Hopin platform.

Anyone interested in taking part in the first webinar on 7 July at 13:00 CEST can register here https://hopin.com/events/ehf-activities-webinar-series-handball-4-health-susana-povoas.

Participation is free of charge.

Key topics of the first block:

What is the Handball4Health project

Why was it developed

Who does it aim at

Health benefits of playing team handball

Who can implement it

How to organise the training sessions

For all who cannot attend the webinar live there is always a possibility to watch the recording of the event. It only takes to register to get the access to the recorded files and also to get a chance to submit questions.

The next two webinars are already scheduled:

3 August @ 13:00 hrs CEST: "Handball Academies". Edwin Keepers (NED) explains the Dutch way of talent development.

6 September @ 13:00 hrs CEST: "ID Handball (Special Handball". Lecturer Maida Arslanagic (CRO).

For each webinar a dedicated registration link will be available on eurohandball.com.