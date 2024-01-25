Sweden and France to write one more episode in long saga

“Is that a rivalry? I don’t quite know, but of course there is a history between the two teams. When you make it to the competition’s final weekend, you always play against the best teams and France and Sweden are among them,” explains France head coach Guillaume Gille.

Sweden won the semi-final between the two teams at the 2021 World Championship (32:26) and at the EHF EURO 2022 (34:33), but France won the last episode in Stockholm just a year ago at the World Championship (31:26).

And this loss seems to still be on Andreas Palicka’s mind.

“It still hurts. When you play a championship at home, you have big expectations. We beat them twice before, they had made their homework, and I think France played their best game in some years. They gave a really strong performance. When you lose a semi-final at home, it’s painful. If you function as I do, this kind of memories will be with you for the rest of your life,” says the goalkeeper.