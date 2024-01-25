Sweden and France to write one more episode in long saga

France are the only team that has not known defeat since arriving in Germany in early January. Even though Switzerland got a point from them in the preliminary round, they made sure they would end the main round taking maximum points, unlike Sweden and Denmark.
“We will definitely not look at the last game from Sweden to prepare the semi-final,” says France captain Luka Karabatic. “We had a different approach and tried to keep our momentum going by winning against Hungary.”
No matter what the result will be on Friday night, one thing is now for sure. While Sweden used to be on the top of European handball 20 years ago, the two sides can now look at each other in the eyes, much to Guillaume Gille’s pleasure.
“We used to take blows against them, and we learnt our lessons the hard way. But Sweden have always been a model for us, in a way, and they helped us growing up,” concludes the French head coach.
“Sweden are a benchmark in European handball, just are France, and we can just be proud that we will playing against each other again in the semi-final on Friday.”
