Sweden bid farewell to Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts

Both are among the most-capped and most successful players in Sweden's history. Right wing Hagman has played 259 games for the national team ahead of the last Qualifiers matches, scoring 1,001 goals. That scoring record puts her third in Sweden's all-time scoring list. She is also Sweden's youngest-ever senior team debutant, playing her first game at the age of just 17 in 2009.

She also holds the top five records as Sweden's top scorer in a single match, twice netting 19 goals at the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship, against Puerto Rico and Kazakhstan.

Hagman is currently playing club handball for Györi Audi ETO KC in Hungary, where she is looking for her first EHF Champions League Women title.