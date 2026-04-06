Sweden bid farewell to Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts

Sweden bid farewell to Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts

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European Handball Federation
06 April 2026, 15:00

Ahead of Sweden's last Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers matches on 8 and 12 April, star players Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts have announced their retirements from the national team.

The game against Lithuania in Kosta on Sunday (18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) will be the last match for both players, after 17 years on the team for Hagman and 16 for Roberts.

Both are among the most-capped and most successful players in Sweden's history. Right wing Hagman has played 259 games for the national team ahead of the last Qualifiers matches, scoring 1,001 goals. That scoring record puts her third in Sweden's all-time scoring list. She is also Sweden's youngest-ever senior team debutant, playing her first game at the age of just 17 in 2009.

She also holds the top five records as Sweden's top scorer in a single match, twice netting 19 goals at the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship, against Puerto Rico and Kazakhstan. 

Hagman is currently playing club handball for Györi Audi ETO KC in Hungary, where she is looking for her first EHF Champions League Women title.

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The only player who has played more games for Sweden is Roberts, with 271 caps before the last Qualifiers matches. The left back has notched up 730 goals so far, and is likely to add more in Sweden's games against Ukraine and Lithuania; she is currently Sweden's top scorer in the Qualifiers with 12 goals over four games.

Roberts has played the most major championship games of any Swedish woman — 19 — closely followed by Hagman with 16. Roberts' current club is Ikast Håndbold in Denmark.

The duo were both part of Sweden's recent EHF EURO medal-winning squads, taking bronze in 2010 and silver in 2014. At the EHF EURO 2024, they helped Sweden to a fifth-place finish. 

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Sweden head coach Tomas Axnér said: "Jamina and Nathalie are two unique players who, for many years, have contributed so much to Swedish end European handball. They are key players, world stars, and players who have carried this national team. So it will not only be a special match for them, I believe it will also be special for all of us around the team and everyone in the stands."

Hagman said: "It’s hard to describe how much the national team has meant to me. Of course, it is an incredible honour to have played so many internationals and championships, and it has been such a fun journey along the way. I have gone through so many different versions of myself during these years."

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It will probably feel quite strange in the final match in Kosta, but I think it will become even more emotional once I get some distance from it. Like when the national team gathers for the first time in the autumn or when the European Championship begins in December and I’m not there — that’s when it will probably feel really strange.
Nathalie Hagman
Right wing, Sweden

Roberts said it felt like the "right time" to step away from the national team and hand over to the next generation. She echoed Hagman's prediction that watching the next major championship on television will feel strange.

"When we started our national team careers, we were young, inexperienced, and unaware of how much the national team and this jersey would come to mean to us. We have been part of something much bigger than ourselves," she added.

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From sitting on the bench and being labelled as a ‘circus horse’ and a ‘joker’, we are now the players with the most international appearances of all time. It has meant so much to have had the honour of playing for the national team — it’s not something everyone gets to experience. Over the years, I’ve gotten to know so many players and staff, and I’ve learned so much from so many people. I have truly grown as a person through all the different roles I’ve had.
Jamina Roberts
Left back, Sweden

Photos © kolektiff images

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