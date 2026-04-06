Sweden bid farewell to Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts
Ahead of Sweden's last Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers matches on 8 and 12 April, star players Nathalie Hagman and Jamina Roberts have announced their retirements from the national team.
The game against Lithuania in Kosta on Sunday (18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV) will be the last match for both players, after 17 years on the team for Hagman and 16 for Roberts.
It will probably feel quite strange in the final match in Kosta, but I think it will become even more emotional once I get some distance from it. Like when the national team gathers for the first time in the autumn or when the European Championship begins in December and I’m not there — that’s when it will probably feel really strange.
From sitting on the bench and being labelled as a ‘circus horse’ and a ‘joker’, we are now the players with the most international appearances of all time. It has meant so much to have had the honour of playing for the national team — it’s not something everyone gets to experience. Over the years, I’ve gotten to know so many players and staff, and I’ve learned so much from so many people. I have truly grown as a person through all the different roles I’ve had.