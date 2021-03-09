16:00

First up today is Sweden vs Montenegro at 18:05, the first game for the Swedes since their remarkable run to the World Championship final back in January.

The Scandinavian side came out of nowhere with an exuberant and relatively inexperienced team, catching almost everyone by surprise as they stormed to the silver medal, losing to Denmark in the decider. They have a busy week coming up, with Olympic qualifiers this weekend, and will be keen start the week on the right note with a third win in group 8.

This is how the campaign started for them, with a hard-fought win over Romania in November.