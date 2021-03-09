Live blog: Sweden lead Montenegro at half-time
The Men's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers are back! The qualification battle on the road to Hungary and Slovakia continues with an action-packed midweek schedule.
- LIVE NOW: Sweden vs Montenegro (half-time: 15:13). Watch
- 18 EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers taking place this week. All streamed on EHFTV
- also on Tuesday: Slovenia vs Poland at 20:10 CET
- four more matches on Wednesday, while world champions Denmark face North Macedonia on Thursday
- read the midweek preview here
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Tuesday evening
18:41
HALF-TIME UPDATE: SWEDEN VS MONTENEGRO 15:13
At half-time, Montenegro have narrowed the deficit against the a touch but Sweden still have a two-goal edge.
Sweden wing Niclas Ekberg is leading the scoring race, with six goals scored in the first 30 minutes.
18:33
Although Montenegro issued a quick response and fought back to within one, Sweden have reclaimed a firm upper hand for a score of 15:11 as the final five minutes of the half begin.
MVP of the EHF EURO 2018 Jim Gottfridsson is leading his side expertly from centre back yet again — check out this assist from earlier in the match!
18:27
From 8:8 in the 14th minute, a 3:0 run from Sweden has seen the World Championship runners-up take the lead as we near the last 10 minutes of the half.
18:22
It is not only fans interested in watching tonight's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers — our sources tell us Germany are watching from their hotel rooms in Berlin, as they will meet both Sweden and Slovenia later this week in the Olympic qualification tournament.
Germany will not play any EURO qualifiers this week. The next match in this stage for the EHF EURO 2016 winners is at the end of April, when they are scheduled to meet Bosnia and Herzegovina away.
18:15
10 minutes in and we have a level game at 6:6.
EHF journalist Björn Pazen reminds us of some interesting history between Sweden and Montenegro: in 2012, Montenegro were the side to knock Sweden out of the World Championship qualification, with an aggregate win of just one goal in the two-leg play-off.
It was a painful defeat for Sweden, who had placed fourth at the previous World Championship, in 2011, and went on to take a medal at the Olympic Games less than two months after the World Championship play-offs.
18:06
We are now live with the first match of the night! If you cannot watch Sweden vs Montenegro or are interested in keeping up with all the stats, you can also follow on the live ticker.
17:55
Time to tune in! Starting whistle on Sweden vs Montenegro in 10 minutes.
Take a look at Sweden's starting lineup below.
17:30
Throw-off in the first EHF EURO 2022 qualifier of the week is less than one hour away, with Sweden set to meet Montenegro in group 8 at 18:05 CET.
After tonight's opener, EHF EURO 2020 semi-finalists Slovenia play Poland. Slovenia are hoping to take the win and pass Poland on the group 5 table, as Poland currently lead with four points ahead of Slovenia on three.
We spoke with Slovenia assistant coach Uros Zorman about the importance of this match for his side. Read the feature below!
16:45
Sweden's opponents tonight, Montenegro, also started their qualifiers campaign with a clear win over Kosovo (32:25). However, they suffered a tough defeat in their next match, going down by nine against Romania (36:27).
Those results indicate that Montenegro's fate in this group comes down to the battle with Romania for second place. Anything they can get tonight from Sweden will be just as must a surprise as a welcome bonus.
And while they have beaten Sweden only twice in nine previous encounters, thry did so in their most recent match, in 2017.
16:00
First up today is Sweden vs Montenegro at 18:05, the first game for the Swedes since their remarkable run to the World Championship final back in January.
The Scandinavian side came out of nowhere with an exuberant and relatively inexperienced team, catching almost everyone by surprise as they stormed to the silver medal, losing to Denmark in the decider. They have a busy week coming up, with Olympic qualifiers this weekend, and will be keen start the week on the right note with a third win in group 8.
This is how the campaign started for them, with a hard-fought win over Romania in November.
15:50
Good afternoon and welcome to the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers live blog.
We have a bumper week of action this week with 18 matches taking place throughout the week and we have you covered with every single match streamed on EHFTV, as well as being covered on our social media channels and the live blog.
We have a pair of games today to ease you into the handball marathon, here is the plan!